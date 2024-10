94 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 94 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Trump has held six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August, including another this month after meeting with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about hurricane relief efforts. Harris did a brief, informal gaggle with media members on Monday in Michigan.

President Biden also held a news conference in the White House press briefing room earlier this month.

Harris also ended her streak of not appearing on Fox News last week, however, sitting for an interview in Pennsylvania with chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks, including doing radio hits, friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern and other media appearances.

But as for when she'll actually do a formal press conference as a candidate, that day may never come, at least while she's still a candidate.

Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost "irrelevant" because she continues to get a pass.

"She is highly unlikely to do a press conference because the media have enabled and encouraged her ‘plexiglass basement’ strategy, wherein she preserves the illusion of being out there while remaining wholly inaccessible to the press and therefore unaccountable," Bonilla told Fox News Digital.

Trump has skipped several potential interviews in recent days, but he showed up at the annual Al Smith dinner that has historically featured the presidential candidates doing lighthearted roasts. Harris decided not to attend, sending a video message instead.

Harris also did an interview this month on "60 Minutes" that has generated controversy due to the show's editing choices with an answer she gave to a question about Israel. In a preview of the interview on Oct. 6, CBS aired one portion of her answer but appeared to air a completely different part of it during the actual special on Oct. 7.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.