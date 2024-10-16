Kamala Harris asserts her presidency 'will not be a continuation' of Biden's

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted Wednesday she would "not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency" after previously being unable to name anything she would have changed about his administration.

Harris told "The View" last week, "There is not a thing that comes to mind" that she would do differently from Biden and dodged the question again on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Fox News’ "Special Report" host Bret Baier pressed Harris again during their exclusive interview about how she would be different from President Biden.

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, and, like every new president that comes in to office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership," Harris answered.

KAMALA HARRIS AVOIDS QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE: 'JOE BIDEN IS NOT ON THE BALLOT'

She continued, "I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, D.C. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me, who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector, and others who can contribute to the decisions that I make."

BIDEN SAYS HARRIS HANDLED 'EVERYTHING FROM FOREIGN POLICY TO DOMESTIC POLICY' UNDER HIS ADMINISTRATION

Baier followed up, "We’ve heard a lot about those plans in recent days. Your campaign slogan is ‘a new way forward’ and ‘it’s time to turn the page.’ You have been vice president for three and a half years, so, what are you turning the page from?"

"First of all, turning the page from the last decade in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed and implemented to divide our country and have Americans literally point fingers at each other. Rhetoric and an approach to leadership that suggests that the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down instead of what we all know the strength of leadership is based on who you lift up," Harris said.

Baier attempted to interject, but Harris continued, "The strength of an American president which is one who understands that the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us."

She emphasized, "That is about turning the page on rhetoric that people are frankly exhausted of, Bret. People are exhausted."VP KAMALA HARRIS RESPONDS TO WHY MORE AMERICANS TRUST TRUMP ON THE ECONOMY

Baier asked why, after 3 and a half years of the Biden-Harris administration, 79% of people say the country is on the wrong track. "If you're turning the page, you've been in office for three and a half years," he prompted.

"And Donald Trump has been running for office since-" Harris replied as Baier again noted she had been in office.

"Come on," she said. "You and I both know what I'm talking about."

"I actually don't, what are you talking about?" he asked, before Harris pivoted again to Trump.

Harris similarly dodged questions about her immigration record to turn the issue to Trump.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement following Harris' interview with Baier, calling the sit-down a "train wreck," and that Harris "couldn’t give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers. Kamala’s entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump. Kamala can’t handle the pressure of an interview with Fox News — she certainly can’t handle the pressure of being President of the United States."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP