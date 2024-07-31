80 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 80 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Trump has held six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August, including another on Friday after meeting with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about hurricane relief efforts.

President Biden also held a news conference in the White House press briefing room on Friday, where he joked about getting back into the 2024 race.

Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks, including doing radio hits, a solo sit-down with a Philadelphia TV station, and friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

But as for when she'll actually do a formal press conference as a candidate, that day may never come, at least while she's still a candidate.

Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost "irrelevant" because she continues to get a pass.

"She is highly unlikely to do a press conference because the media have enabled and encouraged her ‘plexiglass basement’ strategy, wherein she preserves the illusion of being out there while remaining wholly inaccessible to the press and therefore unaccountable," Bonilla told Fox News Digital.

In her interview in Philadelphia, her answer citing her middle-class upbringing when asked about specifics of her economic policy drew sharp criticism.

"You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she said. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions.

"So when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business."

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.