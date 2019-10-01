2 years after Las Vegas shooting, Big & Rich remember the chaos and the heroes

American country music duo Big & Rich had just left the festival grounds after their performance about 90 minutes before the first shots were fired, two years ago on the Las Vegas Strip.

"At this point, they're saying on the local news there's multiple shooters, and we didn’t know where they were," John Rich told Fox Nation. "I had a bar in Vegas called Redneck Riviera. We had gone back over there to do like an after-party with our fans."

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING MOTIVE REMAINS ELUSIVE AS SURVIVORS GATHER TO MARK 2-YEARS SINCE TRAGEDY

In the new documentary "The Las Vegas Massacre," Fox Nation took a look back at the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history with never-before-seen footage and exclusive new interviews.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the window of his Mandalay Bay hotel room, randomly targeting concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas strip, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

The FBI’s agents and behavior specialists spent more than a year investigating the attack. But 730 days later, no one can definitively say what motivated Paddock.

Rich remembered the chaos and panic of that day ( Oct. 1, 2017), and an off-duty police officer on his honeymoon who boldly sprung into action.

"I have a concealed weapons permit. My concealed weapon was on the bus. I went and got it, came back in the bar, it's my bar, asked everybody in the room, ‘Anybody have a weapon?’ It was that kind of a panic. And everybody said 'no', so I grabbed mine and I came in, and as I'm walking to the front door, this big tall guy walks up and pulls his badge out, Justin Brown, Minneapolis Police Department. And he says: 'I'm an off-duty police officer. I'm here on my honeymoon and I'm not armed. Are you armed?' I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He goes, 'Let me have your firearm and I’m going to hold point on the front door,'" said Rich.

MGM RESORTS TO CONVERT LAS VEGAS SHOOTING SITE INTO COMMUNITY CENTER, MEMORIAL

"That police officer got on his knee behind the front desk and held point on the front door of my bar for two hours. ... That's the level of intensity that was going on in the moment."

Rich recalled another gut-wrenching story of a fellow musician, who was onstage when Paddock started shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Dee Jay Silver ... actually lost track of his infant son. His infant son was back with the babysitter back at Mandalay Bay three doors down from the shooter, and [law enforcement] had grabbed them out of there and hauled him off ... and Dee Jay Silver spent the rest of the night looking for his son after all this had gone down," recalled Rich.

To watch all of the new documentary, "The Las Vegas Massacre," visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.