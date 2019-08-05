Country star John Rich donates proceeds from 'Shut Up About Politics' to Folds of Honor on behalf of 'The Five'

Country music star John Rich announced on the "The Five" Monday that his hit song "Shut Up About Politics," raised over $50,000 dollars for Folds of Honor.

"It's become a national sensation," Rich told his co-hosts.

"And you know we've donated 100 percent of all the downloads to the Folds of Honor. [We're] presenting a check on behalf of me and 'The Five' for over fifty thousand dollars."

Rich recorded the song with a little help from his co-hosts during a trip to Nashville and debuted it in May on the show. The song soared to the top of the iTunes download charts soon after.

The country music star also asked viewers to continue to download the song, hoping to double the donation to Folds of Honor, a non-profit that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

"I would also say the song is still up for download. If you go to any of where you get your music shut up about politics it's 99 cents. We should have another wave of downloads in our next stop should be a hundred thousand dollars," Rich said.

Rich also presented his co-hosts with a customized guitar commemorating the song's success.

"I'm going to stay up all night playing," co-host Donna Brazile told Rich.