107 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

It's Election Day, and Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 107 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Trump has held at least six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August. Harris has done several brief, informal press gaggles this week with the media while on the campaign trail, including on Monday when she criticized the tone and rhetoric at Trump's rally in New York City over the weekend. On Saturday, she appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as herself in the show's cold open.

She gave a speech on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., outlining her path forward for the United States and how she differs from what she calls Trump's radical, dark vision.

Harris also ended her streak of not appearing on Fox News last month, sitting for an interview in Pennsylvania with chief political anchor Bret Baier. She also did a CNN town hall and interviews in recent days with NBC News, Telemundo and CBS, as well as several podcasts and local news stations in recent weeks.

KAMALA HARRIS ASSERTS HER PRESIDENCY ‘WILL NOT BE A CONTINUATION’ OF BIDEN'S

Harris stepped up her interviews in October, including doing radio hits, friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern and other media appearances.

As the campaign went on, running mate Tim Walz also increased his interview appearances, with many local TV station appearances in key swing states.

If Harris wins the presidency, it's likely she'll do a press conference as the president-elect. But the time for press conferences is over, as the grueling campaign wraps up today and America goes to the polls.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.