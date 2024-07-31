Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

100 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

Harris does brief news gaggles but hasn't held formal conference

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , David Rutz Fox News
Published
close
Harris pressed on whether she supports border wall after calling it 'stupid Video

Harris pressed on whether she supports border wall after calling it 'stupid

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about her immigration policies Wednesday during a CNN town hall (credit: CNN)

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 100 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference. 

Trump has held six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August. Harris has done brief, informal press gaggles this week with the media while on the campaign trail, including on Monday when she criticized the tone and rhetoric at Trump's rally in New York City over the weekend.

Harris also ended her streak of not appearing on Fox News earlier this month, sitting for an interview in Pennsylvania with chief political anchor Bret Baier. She also did a CNN town hall and interviews last week with NBC News, Telemundo and CBS.

KAMALA HARRIS ASSERTS HER PRESIDENCY ‘WILL NOT BE A CONTINUATION’ OF BIDEN'S

TRUMP-HARRIS

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks, including doing radio hits, friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern and other media appearances.

But as for when she'll actually do a formal press conference as a candidate, that day may never come, at least while she's still a candidate.

Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost "irrelevant" because she continues to get a pass. 

HARRIS DODGES QUESTION ON LOWERING PRICES BY DESCRIBING ‘MIDDLE-CLASS’ ROOTS: NEIGHBORS ‘PROUD OF THEIR LAWN’

"She is highly unlikely to do a press conference because the media have enabled and encouraged her ‘plexiglass basement’ strategy, wherein she preserves the illusion of being out there while remaining wholly inaccessible to the press and therefore unaccountable," Bonilla told Fox News Digital.

Trump has skipped several potential interviews in recent weeks, but he showed up at the annual Al Smith dinner that has historically featured the presidential candidates doing lighthearted roasts. Harris decided not to attend, sending a video message instead.

Kamala Harris Fox News interview

Vice President Kamala Harris avoided questions about President Biden's mental decline during her Fox News interview. (Fox News Channel)

CBS NEWS BREAKS ITS SILENCE OVER EDITING ALLEGATIONS IN ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW WITH HARRIS

Harris also did an interview this month on "60 Minutes" that has generated controversy due to the show's editing choices with an answer she gave to a question about Israel. In a preview of the interview on Oct. 6, CBS aired one portion of her answer but appeared to air a completely different part of it during the actual special on Oct. 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 