World
Published

World mourns Queen Elizabeth II

People from around the world mourn the passing of the queen

Associated Press
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change, was seen and felt around the world.

From flowers covering the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, to images of Elizabeth towering over New York’s Times Square to the Christ the Redeemer statue glowing in the colors of Britain’s flag in Rio De Janeiro, the world mourned.

In Sydney, a man paused kneeling over flowers outside the Government House. In Washington on Capitol Hill, an American flag flies at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol, and in Kenya, images of the monarch flooded newspaper front pages on Friday morning.

Elizabeth had been on the throne since 1952 when the nation was still rebuilding after the destruction of World War II. She became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of political upheaval and social changes, both at home and abroad.

  • A picture of Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace in London
    Image 1 of 13

    A photo of Queen Elizabeth, along with messages, flowers and candles, are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • Man crying Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 2 of 13

    A man reacts after placing flowers outside Government House in Sydney, Australia, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

  • Capitol half staff Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 3 of 13

    The American flag at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. is lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

  • Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington D.C.
    Image 4 of 13

    President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington D.C. on Sept. 8, 2022. He is accompanied by First lady Jill Biden, second from right, and British ambassador Karen Pierce, second from left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Christ the redeemer Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 5 of 13

    The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of the United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

  • Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 6 of 13

    A woman and a small child lay flowers down for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

  • Images of the Union and Israeli flag are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City
    Image 7 of 13

    Images of the Union flag and Israeli flag are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

  • Vendor in Kenya Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 8 of 13

    A vendor reads a newspaper showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

  • Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 9 of 13

    People gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, on Sept. 8, 2022, after the news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed was announced. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

  • A newspaper from Madrid, Spain, displaying news of Queen Elizabeth's death
    Image 10 of 13

    A newspaper from Madrid, Spain, displays news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the front page on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

  • Time square Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 11 of 13

    A photo of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

  • Yulia Tymoshenko Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 12 of 13

    Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II, laying flowers down at the British Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 13 of 13

    A picture of Queen Elizabeth at a bus stop in London, England, on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. British monarchs can select any of their given names upon taking the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

The U.K. is in a period of national mourning until a day after the Queen's funeral.