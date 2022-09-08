Tourists gather at Buckingham Palace, shed tears amid concerns for the Queen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists have begun gathering at Buckingham Palace amid concerns about Queen Elizabeth II. She was placed under medical supervision after her doctors became "concerned" for her health on Sept. 8.

Some tourists in London, including Sue and Andy Alderman from Somerset, decided to go right to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects upon hearing the news, according to the BBC.

Other tourists from far away, such as Pam Fleming and Kim Tierney from Australia, were already on a tour of Buckingham Palace when they learned of the tragic update.

"She's the only Queen we've had," Pam told the outlet. "All of my life. She's such a lovely lady. It's such a shock."

Just months ago, the Queen appeared in the same spot, waving to the crowd happily from its balcony during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Prince William are all currently traveling to Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Liz Truss, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Balmoral Castle, where the queen is currently staying, is her country estate in the Scottish Highlands, which she has long said is her favorite place to be. She has been based there since becoming ill.