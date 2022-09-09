Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth during Toronto concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

"She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said.

"I’m 75, and she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace," he said. "I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

John followed his speech with a performance of "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

The concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, billed as his final tour.

John was knighted by the queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana. Prince Charles also anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor last year.

The "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singer also shared a tribute to Queen Elizabeth on his social media account after the royal family publicly announced her death.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting the queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died in April 2021 at age 99. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years and had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.