Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth during Toronto concert

Elton John said Queen Elizabeth 'worked bloody hard' while paying tribute to the late Monarch

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Queen Elizabeth remembered as the 'ultimate diplomat' as world mourns her passing Video

Queen Elizabeth remembered as the 'ultimate diplomat' as world mourns her passing

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams breaks down what to expect from King Charles III's inaugural address as the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

"She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said.

"I’m 75, and she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace," he said. "I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during his Toronto show Thursday night after her death was publicly announced.

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during his Toronto show Thursday night after her death was publicly announced. (AP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

John followed his speech with a performance of "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

The concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, billed as his final tour.

John was knighted by the queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana. Prince Charles also anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor last year.

Queen Elizabeth ll met Sir Elton John during The Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012. He had been knighted by the queen in 1998.

Queen Elizabeth ll met Sir Elton John during The Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012. He had been knighted by the queen in 1998. (Photo by Rota/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

WATCH ON FOX NATION: QUEEN ELIZABETH II FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY

The "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singer also shared a tribute to Queen Elizabeth on his social media account after the royal family publicly announced her death.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. (Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting the queen. 

The Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died in April 2021 at age 99. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years and had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending