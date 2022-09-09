Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, Queen Consort spotted for first time following the death of Her Majesty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Balmoral Castle on Friday as they headed for London.

This marks the first time the two have been spotted since the death of Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland as royal family members joined her from Windsor.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said when announced the death of Her Majesty.

The two were seen leaving Balmoral Castle in an Audi heading to the Aberdeen airport.

Prince Harry was also spotted leaving Scotland. He flew out of the Aberdeen Airport, likely heading to London to prepare for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The longest-reigning monarch's funeral is expected to be held within 10 days of her death.

Prince Harry rushed to join Prince William and other members of the royal family who traveled to Balmoral Castle on Thursday after doctors became "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth's health. However, he did not make it to Her Majesty's side before her death was announced to the public.

The royal family announced mourning and condolences arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. A period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per King Charles III.

"Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties," a statement from the royal family said.

Flags at royal residences were half-masted yesterday and will remain so until the final day of Royal Mourning.

Guidance on where to place floral tributes was also given.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting the queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died in April 2021 at age 99. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years and had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Elizabeth is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Following her death, her son Charles automatically took the British throne - becoming King Charles III.