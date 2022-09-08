World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health.

The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision."

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a statement added, with members of the British royal family traveling to Scotland to be by her side.

Here are how prominent public figures are reacting to the news:

Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts -- and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom -- are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

John Kirby, White House spokesperson:

"[President Biden] and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family."

Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Minority Leader:

"The queen is an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world. She has been a historic friend of the United States. The decades of her reign have seen a profound deepening of the special relationship between our two countries that has literally changed the world. The queen, the royal family, and all our friends in the United Kingdom have our thoughts and our prayers."

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada:

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family."

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland:

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

"She represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home with our British friends. She has given to all of us in all these years, always, stability, confidence. She’s shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes, and therefore my prayers are with her."

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

"It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this worrying time."

David Cameron, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom:

"Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."