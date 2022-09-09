English Premier League postpones matches through Monday following Queen Elizabeth II's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The English Premier League announced Friday that all weekend matches, including Monday’s game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The league held a meeting on Friday where the 20 top-flight clubs paid tribute to the longest-serving British monarch who passed away just a day earlier at 96.

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement. "As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication."

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

Several other sports governing bodies in the U.K. also announced the cancelation of planned events out of respect for the royal family. The DP World Tour announced that play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth would be suspended through Friday.

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the European Tour said in a statement. "She was truly an inspiration to the people of the world over."

An update from the Tour is expected sometime on Friday.

Other events called off included cycling’s Tour of Britain, which also canceled the final two stages of the race scheduled for the weekend, and the third day of horse racing’s St. Leger festival in Doncaster. The St. Leger, one of British racing's classics, will now take place on Sunday, organizers said Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced that there would be no play on Friday in the third and deciding test between England and South Africa at the Oval.

The British government has given sports organizations the discretion to decide whether events will be played but for the Premier League, rescheduling 10 matches will be tricky with this World Cup-affected season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.