Israel approves humanitarian aid for Gaza as war against Hamas continues

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., issued strong statements in support of Israel on Wednesday in which he struck down calls for a ceasefire and questioned those who blamed the deadly hospital blast in Gaza on Israel.

Fetterman, who immediately condemned Hamas' terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday afternoon that it's "truly disturbing" members of Congress were quick to take the word of Hamas, who blamed the death of hundreds at a Gaza hospital on an Israeli airstrike, over "our key ally."

"Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?" the Pennsylvania senator asked on X.

He continued: "I will always stand with Israel and look forward to supporting any military, intelligence, or humanitarian aid to get the job done."

A few hours later, Fetterman continued to address the Israel-Hamas war by saying Hamas' attacks are the reason why thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians are dead and "now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire."

In a thread on X, the congressman wrote:

"Innocent Israelis were the victims of a terrorist attack that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust. Now we know that the tragedy at the Gaza hospital was not caused by Israel.

"I grieve for every innocent person and brave Israeli soldier killed since Hamas started this war. If not for the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists, thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians would still be alive today.

"Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire. We must support Israel in efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children. Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel. We can talk about a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized.

"In the meantime, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to quickly deliver the aid our ally Israel needs. This includes confirming ambassador-nominee Jack Lew as soon as possible."