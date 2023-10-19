Israel approves humanitarian aid for Gaza as war against Hamas continues
Israel will permit Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the border crossing at Rafah as the Israeli military continues airstrikes on the Palestinian territory in a campaign to eradicate the terrorist group Hamas. At least 4,200 people have been killed on both sides in the conflict, including at least 1,400 Israelis and 31 Americans.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., issued strong statements in support of Israel on Wednesday in which he struck down calls for a ceasefire and questioned those who blamed the deadly hospital blast in Gaza on Israel.
Fetterman, who immediately condemned Hamas' terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday afternoon that it's "truly disturbing" members of Congress were quick to take the word of Hamas, who blamed the death of hundreds at a Gaza hospital on an Israeli airstrike, over "our key ally."
"Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?" the Pennsylvania senator asked on X.
He continued: "I will always stand with Israel and look forward to supporting any military, intelligence, or humanitarian aid to get the job done."
A few hours later, Fetterman continued to address the Israel-Hamas war by saying Hamas' attacks are the reason why thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians are dead and "now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire."
In a thread on X, the congressman wrote:
"Innocent Israelis were the victims of a terrorist attack that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust. Now we know that the tragedy at the Gaza hospital was not caused by Israel.
"I grieve for every innocent person and brave Israeli soldier killed since Hamas started this war. If not for the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists, thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians would still be alive today.
"Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire. We must support Israel in efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children. Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel. We can talk about a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized.
"In the meantime, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to quickly deliver the aid our ally Israel needs. This includes confirming ambassador-nominee Jack Lew as soon as possible."
A U.S. defense official tells Fox News one-way drones targeted al-Tanf, a U.S. base in Syria on Wednesday, the same day as the attempted drone attacks in Iraq. Al-Tanf is on Syria's border with Iraq.
It is unclear how many drones and if there are any injuries or damage to the base.
On Wednesday, the U.S. intercepted two one-way attack drones targeting Iraq's al-Asad air base where American troops are located, two defense officials confirmed to Fox News.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning local time and no injuries were reported.
Defense officials tell Fox News the U.S. currently has about 900 U.S. forces in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq.
Reuters first reported the thwarted attack, citing two U.S. officials who said the two drones were intercepted before they could strike.
The officials who spoke on condition on anonymity declined to say who was believed to have been responsible for sending the one-way drones toward the base hosting American troops.
The foiled attack in Iraq came hours after a blast at a Gaza hospital that Hamas claims killed hundreds of Palestinians.
Israel said the explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital was the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian terrorists, while Palestinian authorities claimed it was an Israeli strike.
Fox News' Liz Friden and Danielle Wallace contributed to this update.
The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that security forces arrested 80 terror suspects in the West Bank, including 63 Hamas operatives.
The arrests were made as part of a "wide-scale counterterrorism activity" conducted by IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police. In a joint statement, the Israeli forces said 524 wanted suspects were arrested across the West Bank and Jordan Valley since the surprise attack on October 7, and that "over 330 of them are operatives of Hamas." Israeli security forces also confiscated more than 50 weapons, IDF said.
Additionally, Israeli security forces said they demolished the home of a terrorist, Ahmed Yasin Jidan, who carried out a shooting attack in July that killed IDF Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir, local Israeli news station i24 News reported. IDF said that suspects threw stones at security forces during the demolition and the army responded "with measures to disperse demonstrations."
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing urged visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians fleeing the war in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.
Xi also reiterated China’s backing of the formation of a Palestinian state as solution to the ongoing violence, according to the AP.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in contact with his Chinese counterpart last week and urged Beijing to use its influence in the Middle East to prevent other state or non-state actors from joining the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the State Department said.
Blinken spoke with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi during his tour of the Middle East, where he met officials from Arab nations to rally support for Israel amid its war with Hamas. The Biden administration is concerned that Lebanese terrorists with Hezbollah may attack Israel, opening a two-front war, and seeks to prevent that disastrous outcome.
Iran, which backs Hezbollah, has called the Israeli bombardment of Gaza "crimes" and warned that Muslims and so-called resistance forces will join the war if Israel does not cease fire.
"If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistance forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday. "Bombardments should be immediately stopped, Muslim nations are angry."
President Biden on Wednesday, during a visit to Israel, pledged "$100 million in new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank."
"This money will support more than 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians, including emergency needs in Gaza," he said.
The president made the large commitment in a speech delivered after he met with Israeli leaders to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Biden said at least 31 Americans have been killed in the conflict so far and that his highest priority is the return of hostages taken captive by Hamas.
"Later this week, I'm going to ask the United States Congress for unprecedented support package for Israel's defense. We're going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied to continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies, saving lives," Biden also said. "We move U.S. military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean with the USS Eisenhower on the way to deter further aggression Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading."
Speaking about efforts to rescue hostages, Biden said "To those who are living in limbo, waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one, especially to families of the hostages – You're not alone. We're working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas.."
Hamas is reported be holding around 199 Israelis and other foreign nationals, while as of Wednesday, 13 Americans remain unaccounted for since the beginning of its new war with Israel.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the president's $100 million "gift" to Hamas, asserting that money intended for humanitarian aid will end up funding terrorism.
“We know Hamas is going to commandeer that money and Hamas is going to use it to advance terrorism,” the Republican presidential candidate said in a video message. “I say no U.S. tax dollars to the Gaza Strip.”
Fox News' Greg Norman and Louis Casiano contributed to this update.
Iran-backed terror group Hamas likely used North Korean weapons during its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, analysis and various evidence, including a militant video and weapons seized by Israel, now show, according to the Associated Press.
A video of Hamas terrorists using a F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, allegedly made by North Korea, is at the center of the controversy after the country denied selling arms to the terrorist group. The shoulder-fired weapon fires a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them ideal for attacks against armored vehicles.
The video of the men with the North Korean-made weapon was confirmed through analysis by two experts on North Korean arms and South Korean military intelligence, according to the AP, who also conducted an analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield.
"It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas," said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.
In addition to the F-7 rocket launcher, Hamas propaganda videos and photos have included North Korea's Bulsae guided anti-tank missile. Hamas also used North Korea's Type 58 self-loading rifle, a variant of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works as the director of the consultancy Armament Research Services.
Jenzen-Jones cited imagery of the weapons wielded by Hamas terrorists.
"North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies," Jenzen-Jones told The AP.
State-affiliated outlet Korean Central News Agency published a full-throated repudiation of military experts claiming there is evidence North Korean weapons are being used by Hamas.
"The U.S. administration's reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumor that 'North Korea's weapons' seemed to be used for the attack on Israel," wrote North Korean international affairs commentator Ri Kwang-song.
"It is nothing but a bid to shift the blame for the Middle East crisis caused by its wrong hegemonic policy onto a third country and thus evade the international criticism focused on the empire of evil."
Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard and the Associated Press contributed to this update.
President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday to discuss the wars in Israel and Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden will deliver his speech at 8 p.m. ET.
“Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine,” a White House statement said.
Biden visited Israel on Wednesday where he spoke with Israeli officials about the ongoing war with Hamas and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip.
He has pledged to support Israel while at the same time providing military aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
The United States Navy is sending another warship to the eastern Mediterranean as tensions in the Middle East rise amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the Navy's command and control ship, left Gaeta, Italy, on Wednesday to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in support of U.S. operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Operating as the most sophisticated Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence (C4I) ship ever commissioned, according to the Navy, the USS Mount Whitney was the tactical command hub for the U.S. military's Operation Odyssey Dawn against the Libyan regime in 2011.
"USS Mount Whitney incorporates various elements of the most advanced C4I equipment and gives the embarked Joint Task Force Commander the capability to effectively command widely dispersed air, ground and maritime units in an integrated fashion," the Navy said in a release, adding that "the ship's afloat communications capability is second to none."
