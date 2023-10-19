Drone strikes target US military bases in Syria, Iraq as regional tensions from Israel-Hamas War escalate

A drone strike targeted a U.S. base in Syria on Wednesday, the same day as the attempted drone attacks in Iraq, Fox News has learned.

A U.S. defense official told Fox News that an undisclosed number of drones targeted the U.S. Al-Tanf base, located near Syria’s shared border with Iraq and Jordan.

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday that two U.S. military bases in Syria came under attack, Reuters reported. In addition to the drone attack on the Al-Tanf base, Al Mayadeen TV reported a missile targeted the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region.

Also on Wednesday, there was an attempted drone attack on a U.S. base in Iraq.

BIDEN PUTS CONDITION ON HUMANITARIAN AID TO GAZA AS ISRAEL ALLOWS EGYPT TO DELIVER SUPPLIES

As of Thursday morning, there was no official confirmation of either attack.

It is unclear what injuries or damage to the base, if any, was caused. It is also not immediately clear how many drones were used or who was responsible.

IRAN SHARES CHILLING MESSAGE FOR ISRAEL AFTER GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION: 'TIME IS OVER'

In Iraq, the U.S. intercepted three one-way attack drones, targeting two different military bases, two defense officials confirmed to Fox News. U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) later confirmed the attack.

Two drones targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Western Iraq, where American troops are located. Minor injuries among the coalition forces were reported.

Another drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, according to USCENTCOM. No injuries were reported.

"In the last 24 hours, the U.S. military defended against three drones near U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq. In western Iraq, U.S. forces engaged two drones, destroying one and damaging the second, resulting in minor injuries to Coalition forces. Separately in northern Iraq, U.S. forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage. We are continuing to assess the impacts to operations," USCENTCOM said.

It added, "In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. We want to emphasize U.S. forces will defend U.S. and Coalition forces against any threat."

The U.S. currently has about 900 U.S. forces in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq, U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News. The officials declined to say who was responsible for operating the drones.

The drone attacks in Syria and Iraq came after a blast at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital reportedly killed hundreds of civilians, stirring tensions in the region. Hamas immediately blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike, leading some immediately to condemn what was believed to be a strike on a civilian target.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Israeli Defense Forces has since offered evidence, including surveillance photos, videos of the explosion and internal audio between Hamas operatives that all suggest a misfired rocket from Palestinian terrorists caused the explosion.

President Biden also said, citing U.S. intelligence, that Israel was not at fault.

Terror groups in the region have also said they would intentionally strike U.S. targets if the U.S. gets involved in the conflict. Biden visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday and reiterated support for Israel.

Fox News' Liz Friden, Chris Pandolfo, Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this update.