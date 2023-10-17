Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas claims it will 'protect' hostages, release them 'when circumstances on the ground allow'

Hamas believed to be holding 199 Israelis, while 13 Americans unaccounted for

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Iran threatens Israel over Gaza invasion: 'New fronts will be opened' Video

Iran threatens Israel over Gaza invasion: 'New fronts will be opened'

IDF spokesperson Major (Res.) Libby Weiss joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss the latest on Iran's threat as Israel readies troops for a ground invasion into Gaza. 

Hamas is reportedly claiming that it will "protect" its hostages taken during the war with Israel and will only release them "when circumstances on the ground allow." 

The comments surfaced Monday in a video message from Abu Obeida, whom Reuters says is the spokesman of the Palestinian terrorist group’s armed wing. Israel says Hamas is holding 199 Israelis hostage, while 13 Americans remain unaccounted for. 

Obeida said Hamas has "a group of detainees of different nationalities, these are our guests and we seek to protect them," according to Reuters. 

"We will release detainees of different nationalities when circumstances on the ground allow," he reportedly added, without elaborating. 

Airstrike hits Khan Younis in Gaza

Palestinians evacuate a survivor from a destroyed house hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Oct. 17.  (AP/Mohammed Dahman)

The news agency also reported Monday that senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said that "foreign prisoners cannot be released due to the continued Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip." 

Separately, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal – who last week called for protests worldwide in support of Palestinians – told the AlAraby TV channel that the group "has what it needs to empty the prisons" of Palestinians being held captive in Israel, according to Reuters. 

The statements come as Hamas on Monday released a video purportedly showing one of its foreign captives. 

In the footage, a woman who is seen being treated for an arm injury identifies herself as 21-year-old Mia Schem and asks to be returned to her family as soon as possible, Reuters reports. 

Rockets fired toward Israel

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Monday.  (AP/Leo Correa)

The news agency says a representative from her family – who was among a group of French residents who appealed last week to President Emmanuel Macron for help – confirmed Schem’s identity. 

For days, Israel has maintained a blockade of the Gaza Strip, preventing food, water, medicine and fuel from entering the region occupied by around 2.3 million people. 

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz has said the blockade will end if Hamas releases the hostages. But as of Tuesday, the terrorist group has not acted on that offer. 

As of Tuesday, at least 4,200 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 30 Americans.  

Israeli soldiers near Gaza Strip

An Israeli armored personnel carrier moves on a road towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Monday. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinian health authorities say at least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,950 wounded.  

