Israel fends off aggression at Lebanon border as it prepares to invade Gaza

An Israeli Navy squad stopped a number of Hamas terrorists from reaching Israel’s coastline on the morning of Oct. 7, according to footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over the weekend.

The IDF said the video shows soldiers in the Snapir unit spraying machine gun fire on Hamas terrorists as they swam toward the Israeli coast near the city of Ashdod.

"Israeli Navy ‘Snapir‘ Unit opened fire on terrorists who were swimming toward the shoreline in an attempt to infiltrate Israel by sea," the IDF said. "Soldiers thwarted a number of terrorists, preventing them from reaching the coastline."

The video shows Hamas speedboats on fire. Surviving terrorists were seen swimming in the sea, along with Hamas divers, as the Snapir unit opened fire and used depth charges from small Defender-class boats, the Times of Israel reported.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.