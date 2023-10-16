Israel fends off aggression at Lebanon border as it prepares to invade Gaza
On October 16, Israeli Defense Forces are poised to begin a groun operation in Gaza against Hamas terrorists. Meanwhile, Hezbollah is carrying out attacks at Israel's northern border, and Iran is threatening to join the conflict.
An Israeli Navy squad stopped a number of Hamas terrorists from reaching Israel’s coastline on the morning of Oct. 7, according to footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over the weekend.
The IDF said the video shows soldiers in the Snapir unit spraying machine gun fire on Hamas terrorists as they swam toward the Israeli coast near the city of Ashdod.
"Israeli Navy ‘Snapir‘ Unit opened fire on terrorists who were swimming toward the shoreline in an attempt to infiltrate Israel by sea," the IDF said. "Soldiers thwarted a number of terrorists, preventing them from reaching the coastline."
The video shows Hamas speedboats on fire. Surviving terrorists were seen swimming in the sea, along with Hamas divers, as the Snapir unit opened fire and used depth charges from small Defender-class boats, the Times of Israel reported.
Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.
Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and several other countries as Hamas has perpetrated terrorist attacks against Israel since the early 1990s.
Hamas was established in 1987 during the first intifada, and the group took control of Gaza in 2007. On Oct. 8, 1997, about 10 years after the terror group was organized, it was named as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. Hezbollah, a terror group that emerged out of Lebanon, has also been designated a terrorist group by the U.S.
Apart from the U.S., the U.K., Israel, Australia, Japan and the European Union are among other countries and regional blocs that have officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. Leaders from these countries have spoken out about the recent events that have unfolded in Israel.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "The people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling attack. They are not militants. They are not freedom fighters. They are terrorists." Sunak joined a vigil with local communities at Finchley United Synagogue in London.
Fox News' Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that an Israeli invasion of the Gaza strip would "open the gates of Hell" for Israel and the region, according to Iranian state media.
Qalibaf made the statement during a Monday meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
“The blockade of Gaza and cutting off the supply of water, electricity, medicine and food to this area is a clear example of genocide,” he said. “In addition, the use of non-conventional military weapons such as banned phosphorus bombs in these attacks violates international conventions on the prohibition of chemical weapons."
Israel has rejected claims that it used white phosphorus against anyone in Gaza. It says the substance is present only in smoke munitions that are not used against combatants directly.
Iran has threatened repeatedly to join the war against Israel if the IDF moves forward with plans to invade Gaza.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and vowed that the United States will 'always' back the Jewish state.
"The message that I bring to Israel is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side," Blinken said last week.
"That's the message that President Biden delivered to the prime minister from the moment this crisis began. It's the message that I and my other colleagues in the government have delivered to our Israeli counterparts on a daily, even an hourly basis. It's the message that I bring with me to our discussions today, and it's what I'll affirm, when I meet with the members of Israel's newly formed national emergency government. We welcome the government's creation and the unity and resolve that it reflects across Israel's society."
"I can tell you there is overwhelming – overwhelming – bipartisan support in our Congress for Israel's security here in Israel and everywhere," he added.
Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this update.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist organization operating out of Lebanon, is gradually getting involved in the Israeli-Hamas war.
Hezbollah, whose name means “Party of God,” is a Shia militia group. The U.S. state department and other countries have named Hezbollah a foreign terrorist group.
Hezbollah and Israel have been at odds since the terrorist group was organized. The goal of Hezbollah was to remove Israel Defense Forces from southern Lebanon. In 2006, Hezbollah engaged in a five-week war with Israel, where they killed 158 Israelis, mostly soldiers, and kidnapped 2, according to Reuters.
Hezbollah was formed in the early 1980s. Its longtime leader is Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah has led the group since 1992 when the previous leader was assassinated by the IDF. In 2021, Nasrallah said that the group had 100,000 fighters, Reuters reported.
Fox News' Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.
A top Iranian official warned that the expansion of Israel's war on Hamas terrorists is "approaching unavoidability" on Monday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolhian made the declaration in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He said he spoke with allies around the Middle East regarding Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hamas.
"[We] Underlined the need to immediately stop Zionist crimes&murder in Gaza&to dispatch humanitarian aid. I stressed that time is running out for political solutions; probable spread of war in other fronts is approaching unavoidable stage.
Both Iran and Hezbollah have threatened to join the war agaisnt Israel. Israeli Defense Forces are currently focused on Gaza in the south.
Live Coverage begins here