Rep. Ilhan Omar walks back comments blaming Israel for Gaza hospital explosion, doesn't offer apology

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walked back her comments on social media blaming Israel for the explosion that occurred at a Gaza hospital but stopped short of offering an apology.

Many prominent progressives and members of the media rushed to believe Hamas' claims that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for an attack on the hospital where hundreds of civilians were reportedly killed.

However, both the IDF and the Biden administration have debunked the terrorist group's narrative, saying the explosion came from a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad. But not before it sparked international outcry with riots erupting in multiple countries.

"Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza," Omar wrote Wednesday night. "Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel. It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in."

She added, "It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime."

Omar initially blasted Israel in reaction to a post from The Associated Press that read "BREAKING: The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people killed in an explosion at a hospital that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike."

"Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific," Omar wrote on Tuesday. "@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter."

Omar's post, which has not been taken down and has collected over 10 million views on X, was hit with Community Notes that read "President Joe Biden has confirmed that the explosion was most likely a result of the misfiring of a Hamas missile. Video also shows that the explosion was in a car park and does not appear to have demolished any buildings."

Critics continued pummeling Omar's statement on social media.

"You’re still casting doubt on who bombed the hospital, taking Hamas’s line over the U.S. government’s facts that it was Islamic Jihad and not Israel," American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) reacted.

"Ilhan Omar shared Hamas propaganda for over a day, and then blamed @AP for it all. Shameless," Townhall.com writer John Hasson posted.

"The AP cited—not confirmed—Hamas…" Washington Examiner reporter Julia Johnson pointed out.

"Ilhan Omar shared information that was completely false. It was a parking lot. It wasn't 500 casualties. It was a PIJ misfired missile. What chutzpah to now talk about only using ‘credible sources.’ She quoted Hamas terrorists! She has no business sitting in the US Congress," Jewish educator Joel M. Petlin wrote.

"THIS IS F---ING NOT GOOD ENOUGH," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker told Omar. "For 24 hours, you and your colleagues have repeated this lie. Even last night, it was clear that AT LEAST THE FACTS WERE IN DOUBT. You own the IDF an apology, frankly. And you owe the American people an apology. This is NOT AN APOLOGY."

"This is as close to an apology as we're gonna get. Meaning it's not one," Media Research Center's Brittany Hughes said.

"Video and audio evidence, along with analysis of the impact site and intercepted communications, have told us exactly who is responsible. This does not remain a Whodunnit," conservative X personality Sunny McSunnyface wrote.

Omar's office cited her new statement and did not have any further comment when asked for comment by Fox News Digital.

While Omar walked back her comments, her "Squad" colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib., D-Mich., doubled down on her accusations against Israel at a pro-Palestinian protest even after President Biden had spoken out against the accusation.

