Tlaib faces calls to be barred from Israel briefings after 'misinformation' about Gaza hospital explosion

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is facing a demand for her removal from future classified briefings on military operations in Israel after she sided with Hamas over the Biden administration concerning the explosion at a Gaza hospital earlier this week.

In a Thursday letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, accused the far-left "Squad" member of spreading "misinformation" when she repeated Hamas' claim Israel was behind the hospital explosion. U.S. and Israeli intelligence officials have repeatedly said it was caused by a rocket fired from Gaza.

Jackson also accused her of being a Hamas sympathizer.

"I demand that Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib be prevented from participating in any classified briefing about Israel's ongoing military operations, Israel's self-defense efforts, or any American military movements in and around the region," Jackson wrote to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

"We must not allow Hamas sympathizers in this body to serve as the mouthpiece Palestinian terrorists. Rather than condemn the attacks by Hamas, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has chosen to side with Hamas by spreading misinformation," he wrote.

Jackson went on to write it had "become clear that Congresswoman Tlaib's allegiance lies with Hamas," and that she couldn't be trusted with sensitive information that could "put American and Israeli lives at risk."

"I demand that her security clearance be revoked immediately and that she be prevented from participating in any relevant briefings," he added.

In a statement to Fox, Jackson vowed to do everything in his power as a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. He said Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" members should not view American intelligence on the situation in Israel.

"I don't know what's more concerning, that we have Members of Congress who are antisemites and support Hamas, or that we let those Members of Congress attend classified briefings on the war in Israel," he said.

"You do not let the enemy know your plans, and letting Representative Tlaib into these briefings is doing exactly that. Furthermore, this anti-American, anti-Jewish sentiment from elected ‘leaders’ must STOP, it is dangerous!" he added.

Fox has reached out to Tlaib's office for comment.