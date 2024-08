Officials in Arapahoe County, Colorado, were called to investigate a piece of history that was found by a group of on-site construction workers.

While on the scene, Aurora Police requested Arapahoe Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad to determine a metal device that was found.

The Arapahoe Sheriff’s office shared the discovery and a photo on X.

"The Arapahoe County Bomb Squad was called to investigate a military ordnance found by a construction company in the 4600 block of S. Robertsdale Way. The area used to be the former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range," said the post.

The area stretches 100 square miles and was established in 1938 and used during World War II as a site for military armament and bombing training, which included practice and high-explosive bombs, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

The former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range was utilized from 1942 until 1963 for various inert and live munitions training exercises at numerous bombing and gunnery targets, according to the Omaha District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Bomb technicians arrived on the scene using an X-ray device to determine exactly what was found and concluded it was an inert cast-iron miniature bomb.

"They determined it was a World War II Mark 23 Mod 1 training round," said the Arapahoe Sheriff’s office's post on X.

The former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range has four former Titan I missile complexes that were operational from 1962 to 1965.

Cast-iron miniature bombs were commonly used as practice bombs for land targets, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials turned the device over to the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

Munition safety tips from the CDPHE

"Training and practice munitions may also be hazardous."

"Never assume that ‘training’ or 'practice' means a munition item is safe to touch"

"It’s important to remember that military munitions were designed to destroy military supplies and equipment, and to kill or maim people."

"Regardless of their age, munition items retain their hazardous and dangerous nature."

"Leave the handling of munitions to trained experts who can assess the item and make the area safe."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Arapahoe Sheriff’s office for additional comment.