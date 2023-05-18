Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

Woman who butters her bread with spoon, not knife, causes furor online: 'Gone crazy'

UK woman goes viral for her odd meal-prep habit of buttering bread with a spoon

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
Etiquette of afternoon tea Video

Etiquette of afternoon tea

Sandra Smith learns how to pour the perfect cup of tea.

A woman from the United Kingdom has split apart the internet after she's been advocating for buttering bread rolls with a spoon — and not a knife. 

Teresa Basquine, 47, started a TikTok channel late last year to document all the home meals she makes, as SNWS reported of her activities.

Within a matter of weeks, her subscribers quickly piled up.

FLORIDA-BASED ETIQUETTE EXPERT REVEALS 40 GREAT TIPS FOR A BETTER LIFE

There was one thing in particular about her meal prep, though, that people really seemed to notice. 

Whenever she made bread rolls for lunch for her partner, Mark Read, 51, she did not use a knife — but instead used a spoon for buttering. 

bread rolls sitting in basket

A woman on TikTok has divided people with her habit of buttering rolls with a spoon — and not a knife.   (iStock)

Some online commenters were baffled by her actions — while others labeled her kitchen hack a "game changer."

Basquine is a full-time nanny from Cambridge, SWNS noted. 

"Nobody ever taught me and I don't really know anyone else who does it, but I've always used a spoon."

"It's gone crazy — ever since I've been doing it people have commented," she said, as that outlet reported.

"My [mother] said I used to do it as a child," she added. "Nobody ever taught me and I don't really know anyone else who does it, but I've always used a spoon."

She also said, "It just stops the bread or crackers [from] breaking compared to using a knife!"

Butter board

A woman in the U.K. has gone viral for using a spoon — not a knife — in her meal-prep videos as she butters bread at home. One person commented, "Why do you use a spoon to spread things and not a knife the normal way?" (iStock)

She said she's always done this, as it's "easier" than using a knife.

Still, some "gobsmacked" people questioned her unusual choice of utensil.

One commenter wrote, in all caps, "A SPOON?"

REDDIT USER POSTS HYSTERICAL COMMENTARY ON WIFE'S COOKING: WHEN SHE ‘HELPS’ IN KITCHEN, HE PLAYS VIDEO GAMES

Another commented, as SWNS also reported, "But why with a spoon? I've never seen it before."

"Butter on the spoon! Wow, game changer!"

Yet another person commented, "Why do you use a spoon to spread things and not a knife the normal way?"

However, other people called it "mind-blowing" — with some saying they'd immediately be adopting her hack. 

One said, "Butter on the spoon! Wow, game changer!"

Tex-Mex butter board at University of Georgia tailgate

Wrote one person to a woman in the U.K. who butters her bread with a spoon, and not a knife, "Never in my life have I seen someone spread butter with a spoon. It puts my butter knife to shame." (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

Another said, "Never in my life have I seen someone spread butter with a spoon. It puts my butter knife to shame."

A New York-based father of four who cooks most of his family's meals told Fox News Digital, "It really doesn't matter what you spread the butter with when you're preparing great meals for your loved ones. As long as the spoon spreads the butter, I don't see the big deal here."

MICROWAVE HACK SAYS WE'VE BEEN HEATING UP OUR FOOD ALL WRONG

He acknowledged, however, that it's a different matter when dining out at a restaurant.

"I just think it's nuts that people are worked up over something like this."

He added, "I just think it's nuts that people are worked up over something like this."

Most etiquette experts say the "only correct way" to butter and eat bread is by using a knife.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maggie Oldham, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based modern etiquette expert and etiquette instructor, wrote on her website, "The only correct way to butter and eat your bread is [the following]: Using a knife, put a bit of butter on the side of your bread plate first; then, tear off one bite-sized piece of bread at a time and butter that piece only, right before putting it into your mouth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She also wrote, "Many people make the mistake of buttering the whole slice of bread and then biting into the slice. This sets the stage for butter ending up on your fingers and around your mouth."

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.