Woman who butters her bread with spoon, not knife, causes furor online: 'Gone crazy'

A woman from the United Kingdom has split apart the internet after she's been advocating for buttering bread rolls with a spoon — and not a knife.

Teresa Basquine, 47, started a TikTok channel late last year to document all the home meals she makes, as SNWS reported of her activities.

Within a matter of weeks, her subscribers quickly piled up.

There was one thing in particular about her meal prep, though, that people really seemed to notice.

Whenever she made bread rolls for lunch for her partner, Mark Read, 51, she did not use a knife — but instead used a spoon for buttering.

Some online commenters were baffled by her actions — while others labeled her kitchen hack a "game changer."

Basquine is a full-time nanny from Cambridge, SWNS noted.

"Nobody ever taught me and I don't really know anyone else who does it, but I've always used a spoon."

"It's gone crazy — ever since I've been doing it people have commented," she said, as that outlet reported.

She also said, "It just stops the bread or crackers [from] breaking compared to using a knife!"

She said she's always done this, as it's "easier" than using a knife.

Still, some "gobsmacked" people questioned her unusual choice of utensil.

One commenter wrote, in all caps, "A SPOON?"

Another commented, as SWNS also reported, "But why with a spoon? I've never seen it before."

"Butter on the spoon! Wow, game changer!"

Yet another person commented, "Why do you use a spoon to spread things and not a knife the normal way?"

However, other people called it "mind-blowing" — with some saying they'd immediately be adopting her hack.

Another said, "Never in my life have I seen someone spread butter with a spoon. It puts my butter knife to shame."

A New York-based father of four who cooks most of his family's meals told Fox News Digital, "It really doesn't matter what you spread the butter with when you're preparing great meals for your loved ones. As long as the spoon spreads the butter, I don't see the big deal here."

He acknowledged, however, that it's a different matter when dining out at a restaurant.

"I just think it's nuts that people are worked up over something like this."

Most etiquette experts say the "only correct way" to butter and eat bread is by using a knife.

Maggie Oldham, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based modern etiquette expert and etiquette instructor, wrote on her website, "The only correct way to butter and eat your bread is [the following]: Using a knife, put a bit of butter on the side of your bread plate first; then, tear off one bite-sized piece of bread at a time and butter that piece only, right before putting it into your mouth."

She also wrote, "Many people make the mistake of buttering the whole slice of bread and then biting into the slice. This sets the stage for butter ending up on your fingers and around your mouth."