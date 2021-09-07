Microwave hack says we've been heating up our food all wrong

Microwaving food might just require more thought than one would realize.

Or at least that’s what a viral TikTok video is suggesting, which shows three microwave hacks that can help ensure your quick meals are heated evenly.

According to verified TikTok creator and STEM graduate Isabella Avila, home chefs can benefit from placing their dishes on the edge of a microwave plate rather than putting it in the center.

"You know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and other the part of it is frozen," Avila said at the start of her 26-second clip, which has been viewed by more than 6.5 million people.

Avila, 22, went on, "Well that happens because you shouldn’t actually have your food in the middle of the plate here. It should be on the edge so it can actually rotate and cook evenly."

The second quick tip Avila shared showed TikTok users how to evenly heat two meals at one time.

Avila advised stacking one dish on top of a mug for "height distribution" while placing the second dish on the other side of the microwave plate.

Last but not least, Avila told their followers that adding a "small cup of water" in a microwave when heating up foods like pizza or pasta can help to prevent moisture loss.

While Avila claimed the technique keeps food "moisturized," they also said the water helps to "stops it from getting too chewy."

The TikTok video, which originally was posted on Aug. 12, has racked up more than 906,100 likes and 4,450 comments. It has also been shared more than 21,100 times.

"Wish I had known that 10 years ago," commented Lingualizer – a popular language-learning YouTuber from Austria.

"Clearly I have been using my microwave wrong this whole time," another user wrote.

Avila did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

