Woman shows off pants almost as tall as she is in online shopping fail

Those pants might be a little too big.

Buying clothes online can always be a bit difficult because it’s impossible to try anything on. Due to that, sometimes people order an item of clothing only to discover that it was much larger than she was expecting.

Levi Kelly-wilmot ordered a pair of sports pants from AliExpress, The Sun reports. While the pants were meant to be stacked, meaning that they’re meant to be worn bunched up, what she received was apparently a bit bigger than she was expecting.

Kelly-wilmot posted footage of the pants to her TikTok account, where she held them up against her body. In the video, the pants are almost as tall as Kelly-wilmot, who says that she’s 5"7’ tall. Since posting the video, it has been viewed over one million times.

While some commenters pointed out that pants are meant to be stacked, Kelly-wilmot posted a follow-up video where she showed that the pants were still way too long for her to wear, even when ruffled.

This is just the latest example of somebody getting clothes that they weren’t expecting.

Fox News previously reported that TikTok user Emareeeeeeeeeeeee posted a video showing off a unique pair of pants she bought online. According to her post, she was inspired to buy the jeans after seeing an ad.

She was apparently shocked, however, when she received the pants and they were much longer than she expected.

In the video shared, the woman put the pants flat on the ground and laid down next to them. The legs on the pants stretch out longer than her entire body, much to the amusement of everyone involved.