Woman receives pants longer than her entire body after ordering online

This pair of pants might be just a little bit too big.

There’s always a risk when ordering clothes online that they may not fit as expected when they finally arrive. While most customers are prepared for clothing to be a little off, one woman got much more than she bargained for with a new pair of pants purchased online.

On Tuesday, TikTok user Emareeeeeeeeeeeee posted a video showing off a a unique pair of pants she bought online. According to her post, she was inspired to buy the jeans after seeing an ad.

She was apparently shocked, however, when she received the pants and they were much longer than she expected.

In the video shared, the woman put the pants flat on the ground and laid down next to them. The legs on the pants stretch out longer than her entire body, much to the amusement of everyone involved.

A later shot in the video shows her wearing the pants, which obviously don’t fit correctly. Later on, however, she bunches the pants up to make them fit properly on her legs and says that she think they actually look pretty good that way.

The video has been viewed over 1.8 million times since it hit the internet, and commenters seem equally amused by the extra-long pants.

While some assumed that the pants were meant to be bunched up, one wrote "I don’t think stacked jeans are supposed to that long."

Another user added, "Imagine having to fold them and put them in your dresser."