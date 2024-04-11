Expand / Collapse search
Woman reels in bizarre-looking catch, plus the secrets of Gen Z happiness

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split images of woman smiling and holding fish

Tillamook, Oregon, resident Rebecca Jones caught a record-breaking monkeyface prickleback last week. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

WILD CATCH – An Oregon resident recently reeled in a record-breaking fish. See photos of her strange-looking catch. Continue reading...

HAPPY PLACE – A poll has revealed how Gen Z happiness is driven. Experts share insights on the findings. Continue reading...

LATE FEES? – A library in Colorado has received a book that had been returned 105 years late. Continue reading...

copy of Ivanhoe that was 105 years late

A book was returned to a Colorado library nearly 105 years to the day after it was due. (Poudre Libraries)

GRAB YOUR GEAR – Check out these sports essentials for parents who are cheering on the sidelines for their star players – all items are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

UNDER INVESTIGATION – A rare gray wolf was killed during a hunt in Michigan. Now, wildlife officials are investigating the incident. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor, reveals the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party. Continue reading...

Dana Perino and Joe Concha

In this week's "Short questions," Fox News contributor Joe Concha reveals the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party — and why participating in sports is so valuable for kids. (Fox News)

GO NUTS – Take a look at how the state of Georgia became known for its peanuts, a delicious legume "superfood" that is native to South America. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

