Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

5 sports essentials for parents who are cheering from the sidelines

Check out these Amazon finds to consider buying as you cheer on your star player this sporting season

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Published | Updated
AMAZON ECOMM sports split

Whether your child plays soccer, baseball, softball or another outdoor sport, you'll want to come prepared as you cheer on your star player this season. (iStock)

Whether your child is playing baseball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse or any other spring sport, being prepared and organized can make the experience more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Below are five spring sports essentials to consider bringing along to practices and games as you root for your star player this season. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

  • Portable heated seat
  • Real essentials 4 pack dry-fit shirts
  • Tourit cooler backpack
  • Snack mates turkey sticks
  • Eversnug waterproof blanket

10 SMART DEVICES THAT MAKE PET PARENTING EASIER

Portable heated seat, $69.99, Amazon

Amazon portable heated seat

Keep warm during outdoor games or long practices with this portable seat that's heated and cushioned for comfort. (Amazon)

Tote along comfortable yet portable chairs or bleacher seats to ensure you have a place to sit during long games and practices. 

This high-tech heated stadium seat can keep you from feeling chilly during an unexpectedly cool day with three levels of heat control and a rechargeable battery that apparently lasts hours.

Real essentials 4 pack dry-fit shirts, $34.99, Amazon

Amazon sun protection shirts

Consider keeping these shirts in your car or in your child's sporting bag for added SPF protection for yourself when attending an outdoor sporting event. (Amazon)

It can be hard to remember to stash sunscreen, hats and sunglasses for yourself when you're packing for other family members.

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORK OUT OUTSIDE

Make sun protection easy with these dry-fit Real Essentials shirts that have built-in SPF 50 and keep you cool and comfortable in the heat. Consider keeping one in your car, and another in your child's sporting bag.

Tourit cooler backpack, $36.99, Amazon

Amazon sports cooler

This cooler bag has the space to fit multiple drinks, sandwiches and more. (Amazon)

Keep plenty of water bottles on hand to stay hydrated throughout the day. 

A cooler or insulated bag can help keep drinks cold during longer events, but is another thing you must carry. Make it easy on yourself with this backpack-style cooler that holds up to 30 cans and keeps drinks cold for hours, according to the Amazon product description.

25 CAMPING ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR VENTURING OUT INTO THE WOODS

Snack Mates turkey sticks, $40.49, Amazon

Amazon sports snack

Stock up on these turkey sticks that are easy to grab for a quick snack and are also healthy for kids to eat. (Amazon)

You might want to keep healthy snacks like fruits, granola bars or nuts to keep energy levels up during games and practices. 

Amazon offers bulk packs and subscribe and save options on items like these individually-wrapped turkey jerky sticks, so you won't quickly run out. This option from Snack Mates comes in a pack of 40.

BUILD AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD WITH THESE AMAZON FINDS

Remember to check for any team or venue regulations on outside food.

Eversnug waterproof blanket, $49.95, Amazon

Amazon outdoor waterproof blanket

Keep warm and dry with this waterproof blanket that is lined with soft material. (Amazon)

While you’re packing rain jackets, umbrellas, and extra layers of clothing, it may be a good idea to have a waterproof blanket.. This Eversnug-branded option is extra thick, warm, windproof and 100% waterproof for all conditions, according to the Amazon product description.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 