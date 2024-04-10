5 sports essentials for parents who are cheering from the sidelines

Whether your child is playing baseball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse or any other spring sport, being prepared and organized can make the experience more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Below are five spring sports essentials to consider bringing along to practices and games as you root for your star player this season.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Portable heated seat

Real essentials 4 pack dry-fit shirts

Tourit cooler backpack

Snack mates turkey sticks

Eversnug waterproof blanket

10 SMART DEVICES THAT MAKE PET PARENTING EASIER

Portable heated seat, $69.99, Amazon

Tote along comfortable yet portable chairs or bleacher seats to ensure you have a place to sit during long games and practices.

This high-tech heated stadium seat can keep you from feeling chilly during an unexpectedly cool day with three levels of heat control and a rechargeable battery that apparently lasts hours.

It can be hard to remember to stash sunscreen, hats and sunglasses for yourself when you're packing for other family members.

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORK OUT OUTSIDE

Make sun protection easy with these dry-fit Real Essentials shirts that have built-in SPF 50 and keep you cool and comfortable in the heat. Consider keeping one in your car, and another in your child's sporting bag.

Keep plenty of water bottles on hand to stay hydrated throughout the day.

A cooler or insulated bag can help keep drinks cold during longer events, but is another thing you must carry. Make it easy on yourself with this backpack-style cooler that holds up to 30 cans and keeps drinks cold for hours, according to the Amazon product description.

25 CAMPING ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR VENTURING OUT INTO THE WOODS

You might want to keep healthy snacks like fruits, granola bars or nuts to keep energy levels up during games and practices.

Amazon offers bulk packs and subscribe and save options on items like these individually-wrapped turkey jerky sticks, so you won't quickly run out. This option from Snack Mates comes in a pack of 40.

BUILD AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD WITH THESE AMAZON FINDS

Remember to check for any team or venue regulations on outside food.

While you’re packing rain jackets, umbrellas, and extra layers of clothing, it may be a good idea to have a waterproof blanket.. This Eversnug-branded option is extra thick, warm, windproof and 100% waterproof for all conditions, according to the Amazon product description.