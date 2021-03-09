Bride gets upset at flower girl tiara sister-in-law purchased for her wedding: ‘Am I upset for no reason?’

A bride seeking advice on how to handle a dress code snafu with her flower girl has sparked a discussion on Reddit.

The bride, whose name was redacted from a social media status she recently shared, posted on the Wedding Shaming subreddit – an online forum made up of 171,280-plus members who are dedicated to calling out wedding-related misdeeds.

"My future sister in law bought her daughter (our flower girl) a tiara to wear at our wedding. I’m not wearing a tiara and I feel a little upset by this. I told her what dress I wanted her to buy and the rest she did without checking with us," the anonymous bride wrote. "How would you feel? Am I upset for no reason?"

WEDDING GUEST'S RED OUTFIT SPARKS REDDIT DRESS CODE DEBATE: 'TOO HOT'

The Reddit user who shared the screenshot of the bride’s post wrote: "Feeling insecure from the flower girl... a kid!"

They also went on to tag the post as "Monster-in-Law" alongside a screenshotted comment from someone who agreed with the bride.

"I wouldn’t want her wearing one because even though she is just a little girl it takes attention away from the bride and groom," the screenshot comment reads. "It’s disrespectful in my eyes."

GROOMZILLA CREATES STRICT WEDDING DRESS CODE FOR GUESTS, BANS ‘UNNATURALLY DYED HAIR,’ FLAT SHOES

The Reddit post has received more than 1,500 upvotes since being shared on Friday, March 5.

However, not everyone thought the bride was being unreasonable for being upset over her flower girl wearing a tiara she hadn’t approved of.

"A compromise could be made here. No tiara walking down the aisle or in pictures -- but for the reception let the tyke bling out," the post top commenter reasoned, which received more than 1,200 upvotes. "She's probably been told she's going to be a little princess, and got stuck on the crown idea."

BRIDE GETS BACKLASH AFTER SHARING HER GRANDPA’S $4G WEDDING DRESS BUDGET ISN’T ENOUGH, WANTS TO ASK FOR MORE

Another Reddit user who sided with the bride said she would be "a little annoyed too" because she finds tiaras "to be extremely tacky looking."

"And if she’s part of the wedding, I don’t really think it’s asking that much for her to stick to whatever dress code the couple asked for," they added, which also earned them 1,200 upvotes from the Wedding Shaming community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, one Reddit user shared they think the bride is making a big deal out of something small.

"I think this a bit of an over reaction... like really your [sic] worried about a little girl stealing your spot light? It's your wedding, your guest are there for you and your husband. They will awwww and smile at the flower girl then move on to you," they wrote. "Not worth the family drama in my opinion."