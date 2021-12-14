Woman finds squirrel wedged inside squirrel-proof bird feeder

This is why it’s a bad idea to be greedy.

A woman in the United Kingdom recently made an unpleasant discovery when she went to check on her garden bird feeder. Apparently, another type of animal tried to get at the food and found itself caught in a very uncomfortable position.

A squirrel became stuck inside a squirrel-proof bird feeder, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The feeder is designed with a metal grate covering it, so that birds can fit through and get at the food inside.

Somehow, the squirrel had worked its way inside the grate, only to find itself wedged against the metal and feeding tube inside.

An RSPCA worker named Ruth arrived at the scene to help free the squirrel. She spoke with SWNS, explaining, "This greedy boy must have gone in - even though this is a squirrel-proof feeder - and obviously, he had such a good feed he got wedged and was unable to exit. Luckily his predicament was spotted, or he could have endured prolonged suffering."

Fortunately, the animal was freed before it suffered any serious injuries. Ruth explained that after he was released from the feeder, the squirrel made a "quick getaway."

This incident demonstrates how some feeders can be dangerous for wildlife.

"There are many types of ‘squirrel-proof’ feeders available, but it seems that a few could still trap wildlife," Ruth explained. "I would urge people who have them to check their feeders regularly to look out for any trapped wildlife and if you are going on holiday take them down. In this instance the resident did exactly the right thing - she was checking the feeder regularly to feed the birds and then when she found the squirrel stuck, she called the RSPCA for help."