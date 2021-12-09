Fisherman breaks 64-year-old record in Minnesota

It may take a while, but every record will eventually be broken.

An angler in Minnesota recently broke a decades-old record after reeling in a large muskie. While the fish was caught in late November, local officials have only just confirmed that the fish has set a new state record.

Nolan Sprengeler caught a 55-pound muskellunge on Nov. 22 during a fishing trip to Millie Lacs Lake, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Sprengeler was out with two friends when he reeled the fish in around 8 p.m. The previous record had been set 64 years ago.

Sprengeler told the DNR, "On our last spot of the evening at about 9 p.m., I felt a tap on the end of my line. I fought the fish to the boat and Kevin Kray netted it for me. The fish measured 57.75 inches by 29 inches. After trying to revive the fish for about an hour we realized she wasn’t going to make it. We made the decision to bring the fish in to get weighed on a certified scale."

The fish was weighed on a certified scale and was eventually officially identified at a DNR Fisheries office. Sprengeler has since dropped the catch off with a taxidermist.

This is just the latest fishing record set this year.

Fox News previously reported that a fisherman in North Carolina caught a large red hind fish in early October. After reviewing the catch, state officials decided to create a new record category and award the top spot to the new fish.

Matthew Parr now holds the North Carolina record for red hind, according to a statement from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. He caught the fish in early October, but officials only recently determined that the new record had been set.