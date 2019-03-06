Woman claims boyfriend dumped her, accused her of 'catfishing' him by using makeup to cover acne

A woman has claimed her now ex-boyfriend dumped her after finding out that she used makeup to cover up her acne.

The unidentified woman wrote in a since-deleted post on the popular Reddit forum “Am I the A--H----,” explaining her hormonal acne and her boyfriend’s reaction when she went barefaced during a weekend trip.

The 20-year-old said that for the first handful of dates, she wore makeup to disguise her breakouts — which usually affect her chin and cheeks. However, when the pair decided to go on a trip with some friends, she did not cover up the blemishes.

“This weekend, me, the guy and a few of our mutual friends went on a backpacking trip and he saw me with no makeup for the first time,” she explained in the post, according to Daily Mail.

“At first, he didn't say anything, just looked at me a bit weird. When we were alone, he just told me that he didn't know I had acne like that. After that, he's been acting distant the whole trip,” she continued. “When we got home that night, he said that it would be for the best to stop seeing each other because he doesn't like me anymore. As the very last thing, he said that I shouldn't lead people on like that.”

The woman, who said she only wears a light covering of foundation on her face because it makes her “feel a bit more confident” when going out, claims her boyfriend, also 20, went on to accuse her of “catfishing” guys.

“I made this [Reddit] thread because he told me that I lead him on and that I'm catfishing guys by putting [makeup] on,” she wrote.

Though she discovered her ex had broken up with his previous girlfriend because “she cut her hair short,” the anonymous poster said people still sided with him for dumping her over her acne.

“I didn't feel like I've done something inherently wrong, but a lot of people around me seemed to agree with him on this — but since [makeup] is generally frowned upon where I live, I wanted opinions from a more diverse sample of people, if you will,” she finished.

Those on the Reddit forum, however, immediately slammed her ex over his actions.

“You’re definitely not catfishing anyone by wearing makeup. I mean acne isn’t a huge deal for normal people, potential boyfriend sounds like a really shallow guy to break up over something like that,” one user wrote.

“Her acne isn't even that bad! I was expecting full blown cystic acne, but she has some lightly colored pimples that can be easily concealed. The guy is a jerk for sure,” another user wrote.

“And not to knock OP's makeup skills, but it's pretty obvious that she has/had/will have acne just from her skin texture even when she's wearing makeup,” one user pointed out.

“That guy sucks. You can wear makeup for whatever reason you choose and you don’t owe anyone an explanation for it,” another user wrote.

“[Original Poster] also dodged a big time bullet here, because the guy's a big time a—h---. I'd imagine he'd be the type to comment any time you gained a few pounds, or would criticize any change you made that he didn't [100-percent] approve of. No one needs someone that is solely obsessed with appearance,” a user commented.

The original poster has since deleted her story, but not before it earned more than 1,800 comments, most of which found her ex to be in the wrong.