'Wild ride' at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park when guests discover extra roller coaster passenger

One plucky duck took the ride of a lifetime in Ohio this week on Cedar Point's famous Millennium Force roller coaster.

The park, located in Sandusky, Ohio, believes that the duck snuck onto the coaster after it was already in motion.

Tony Clark, spokesman for Cedar Point, shared with Fox News Digital via email that "it appears the duck may have flown into the ride vehicle at some point while it was in operation."

Instead of waiting for park maintenance staff to remove the waterfowl, one guest took matters into her own hands and carried the stowaway off the coaster herself.



Clark added "That particular guest made the choice to immediately take the duck with her."

Cedar Point called it, "a wild ride, indeed."



Amusement Today gifted the Millennium Force, with speeds up to 93 mph, their most prestigious "Golden Ticket Award" for best steel coaster in 2019.