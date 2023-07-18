Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

'Wild ride' at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park when guests discover extra roller coaster passenger

The duck hitched a ride on the Millennium Force coaster, unveiled in 2000 at Cedar Point in Ohio

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Jasmine Baehr | Fox News
close
Stowaway duck removed from Cedar Park Millennium Force rollercoaster Video

Stowaway duck removed from Cedar Park Millennium Force rollercoaster

Cedar Park believes the duck found its way onto the coaster while it was in motion, per a spokesperson. Credit: Aiden Kearns

One plucky duck took the ride of a lifetime in Ohio this week on Cedar Point's famous Millennium Force roller coaster.

The park, located in Sandusky, Ohio, believes that the duck snuck onto the coaster after it was already in motion.

Tony Clark, spokesman for Cedar Point, shared with Fox News Digital via email that "it appears the duck may have flown into the ride vehicle at some point while it was in operation."

Instead of waiting for park maintenance staff to remove the waterfowl, one guest took matters into her own hands and carried the stowaway off the coaster herself.

ILLINOIS CARNIVAL SHUT DOWN AFTER CHILD IS THROWN FROM RIDE, POLICE SAY

Roller coaster duck

The duck, seen here between seats on the Millennium Force roller coaster, appears to have hitched a ride on the coaster mid-action. (Aiden Kearns)

OHIO AMUSEMENT PARK SUED BY MICHIGAN WOMAN WHO SAYS FALLING ROLLER COASTER PART CAUSED TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

Clark added "That particular guest made the choice to immediately take the duck with her."

Roller coaster duck

The duck was removed immediately from the Millennium Force roller coaster by one brave park guest. (Aiden Kearns)

Park maintenance staff seek to remove the stowaway duck onboard the Millennium Force roller coaster at Cedar Park in Sandusky, Ohio. (Aiden Kearns)

Cedar Point called it, "a wild ride, indeed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amusement Today gifted the Millennium Force, with speeds up to 93 mph, their most prestigious "Golden Ticket Award" for best steel coaster in 2019.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.