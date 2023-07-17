Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois carnival shut down after child is thrown from ride, police say

10-year-old child airlifted to hospital after carnival ride incident in Antioch, Illinois

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A carnival in an Illinois town has been shut down after a 10-year-old child was thrown off one of the rides Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Taste of Antioch carnival, according to the Village of Antioch Police Department.

First responders received a report of a child injured on a carnival ride, and crews arrived to find that the 10-year-old child appeared to have been thrown from one of the attractions, police said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital. No update on the child’s condition was immediately available.

carnival rides

No update on the 10-year-old child's condition was immediately available. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Elliott Johnson told FOX32 Chicago that he was on the Moby Dick ride at the time of the incident.

"I saw maybe on the third time around, [the child] almost did a dive, his hands were down and his legs were straight, off the ride and landed outside the entrance gate," Johnson said.

carnival rides

Officials in Antioch, Illinois, shut down a carnival on Sunday after a 10-year-old child appeared to have been thrown off a ride. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner consulted with village officials, the chief of police and fire chief before deciding to shut down the remainder of the rides at the carnival, according to authorities.

"The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review safety of each ride," police said.

carnival rides

Riders told FOX32 Chicago that they felt unsafe on the Moby Dick ride around the time of the incident. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Johnson and another rider, Madison Valentino, both told the outlet that they felt unsafe on the ride.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.