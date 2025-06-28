Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Bears escape wildlife park enclosure and feast on week's worth of honey

European brown bears Mish and Lucy found in food storage area after sneaking out of enclosure

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Mish and Lucy, two 5-year-old European brown bears, sneaked out of their enclosure at a wildlife park in southwest England and headed straight for a staff-only food storage area. (Credit: Wildwood Trust)

In a scene that could have been from "Winnie the Pooh," two young bears who escaped from their enclosure at a zoo in England were eventually discovered in a food storage area chowing down on honey and other snacks.

Mish and Lucy, two 5-year-old European brown bears, sneaked out of their enclosure at wildlife park Wildwood Devon in southwest England Monday afternoon and headed straight for a staff-only food storage area, according to Facebook posts from Wildwood Devon.

There, the duo feasted on a "selection of snacks — including a week's worth of honey," as noted in one of the social media posts.

SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWS DOG'S DRAMATIC SHOWDOWN WITH FULL-SIZED BEAR INSIDE CALIFORNIA HOME

The two bears were not a threat to the public during their escape, but all park visitors were moved into a secure building as a safety precaution. Mish and Lucy were then monitored through surveillance footage and on the ground until they made their way back to their enclosure, Wildwood Devon wrote.

Mish and Lucy feasted on a "selection of snacks, including a week's worth of honey," according to Wildwood Devon. (Wildwood Trust)

"Here’s footage of Lucy caught red-handed, looking very pleased with herself after filling up in the food store, and both bears passed out afterward," the wildlife park said on Facebook.

HOMEOWNERS GET SURPRISE VISITOR WHEN BLACK BEAR CRASHES THROUGH CEILING ONTO STOVE

Wildwood Devon said the incident, which prompted a police response, was the result of an "operational error." The wildlife park is now conducting a full internal investigation to determine how the bears escaped to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Mish and Lucy, two 5-year-old European brown bears, sneaked out of their enclosure at Wildwood Devon in southwest England on Monday afternoon. (Wildwood Trust)

"While the structural integrity of the bear enclosure remains uncompromised, we take any operational lapse extremely seriously," Wildwood Devon wrote. "We remain fully committed to the highest standards of animal care, visitor safety and transparency."

MAN FOUND DEAD IN KANGAROO, WALLABY ENCLOSURE REPORTEDLY HAD 'HISTORY' OF PLAYING ROUGH WITH ANIMAL

Wildwood Devon, located on 40 acres of woodland and gardens in Devon, England, is home to a range of animals, including foxes, wolves, red squirrels and bears.

Both bears fell asleep after filling up on the honey and other snacks, according to Wildwood Devon. (Wildwood Trust)

In 2023, an Andean bear escaped from his enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo twice in one month. In one of his escapes, the bear managed to break out by tearing apart clips holding stainless steel mesh to the frame of the enclosure's door. 

Wildwood Devon and Devon and Cornwall Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

