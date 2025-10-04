Man dies in likely bear attack at Arkansas campsite days after sending photos of animal to family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man was found dead from a likely bear attack this week, just two days after he sent photos to his family of a bear at his campsite in Arkansas, according to officials.

Police found the 60-year-old man’s body several hundred yards from his campsite near Mt. Judea, Arkansas, on Thursday. The area showed signs of a struggle and had drag marks away from the camp.

The man's son had asked for a welfare check because his dad hadn’t checked in for a couple of days since sending the photos.

His body has "extensive" injuries "consistent with those expected from a large carnivore attack," the Newton County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Search efforts were still underway on Saturday to find the bear, which appeared to be a young male, according to the photos sent by the man. Officials said they weren't sure the bear in the photos was the one that attacked.

"Until the Arkansas Crime Lab completes the autopsy, we can't 100% say it was a bear, but everything strongly indicates it," Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in a statement. "We are attempting to find the bear and dispose of it so the Game and Fish Commission can test it for anything that may have led to the encounter."

He added, "We know without a doubt that a bear was in camp with our victim and the injuries absolutely are consistent with a bear attack. This is a highly unusual case. We are very early in the investigation and search and will update as we can. If you are in the area, just be aware and use caution, especially with children. History tells us that once a bear becomes predatory, it often continues those behaviors."

The campground, known as Sam's Throne, has been temporarily closed to the public while the search for the bear continues. Wheeler warned people to be vigilant while enjoying the outdoors: keep food away from where you sleep, don’t approach bears even if they’re small and carry bear spray or some other way to defend yourself.

"I don't want this to become open season on any bear that someone may see, as most bears fear humans and run away," Wheeler added. "But, at the same time, don't put yourself or others in jeopardy."

This would be the second bear attack in the state in a month if confirmed.

A 72-year-old Arkansas man was mauled by a black bear in early September. He later died of his injuries.

Before that, the last fatal bear attack in Arkansas was in 1892, according to the Arkansas Times.

"I don’t even know how to put it into words, to tell you the truth. These things just don’t happen," Keith Stephens, the chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told the newspaper. "It just seems so bizarre. It’s not even in my realm of comprehension. I’m really in shock today. Actually, when I was told about it, I thought they were kidding me just to give me a hard time from the last one. It’s obviously not a joking matter, but it just didn’t seem real."

The bear in the first attack was previously euthanized.