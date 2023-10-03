Expand / Collapse search
Why you should stop oversharing at work — plus an 81-year-old trainer's smart workout tips

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
video call at work

Talking and working on video calling (iStock)

OVERSHARING AT WORK? – Hiring experts and others warn against sharing too much personal info on the job — here's why. Continue reading...

FIGHT FLIGHT – Airplane drama including a "fierce argument" between a couple results in a diverted flight and police presence. Continue reading...

'NEVER TOO LATE' – Planet Fitness corporate trainer Harry King, 81, of South Carolina, is sharing the benefits of staying fit and in shape. Continue reading...

harry king planet fitness

King shared how he's been active in sports since he was a kid and has kayaked across the state of South Carolina. (Planet Fitness)

PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE – A "grass-obsessed" dog is captured in slo-mo making hilarious expressions as he chases a blade of grass attached to the camera. See the video...

CHEF'S FALL FAVORITE  Chef Robert Irvine shares an easy pot pie recipe using delicious leftovers. Continue reading...

BIRTHDAY BONANZA – A couple from Florida has welcomed a third baby girl born on same day as their other daughters. Continue reading...

Jasmine, Jessica and Juliet same outfit

Jasmine Turner (left) was born on Sept. 3, 2020; Jessica Turner (center) was born on Sept. 3, 2021; and Juliet Turner (right) joined the family on Sept. 3, 2023. All three girls are dressed in the same hand-me-down outfit after their births. (Jennifer Turner)

BRAIN TEASER — Can you solve this owl-themed seek-and-find puzzle? Test your skills...

PROTECTING PRIVACY — The internet makes it easy to find just about anyone, but what if you want to remain private? Here's what you need to know now. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

