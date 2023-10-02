Airplane drama including 'fierce argument' between couple results in diverted flight, police presence

A woman apparently threw thousands of dollars in loose bills at a man on an airport runway after the couple were escorted off a plane following a "fierce argument" between them on board, passengers claimed and SWNS, the British news agency, reported.

After the couple's on-flight fight, the airplane had to be diverted, onlookers said.

People who had been traveling on vacation said "trouble flared" between the couple when the plane was about five hours into the evening flight from Heathrow, London, to Bangkok, Thailand, on September 30.

TANTRUM BY A TRAVELER: WOMAN IS SHOWN IN VIDEO ATTACKING AIRLINE CHECK-IN AGENT AT MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

They said the couple had "a blazing row" — and that the pilot then told passengers that for safety reasons, he would have to turn back and land in Vienna, Austria. That diversion reportedly would add an extra two-and-a-half hours to the trip.

Video shows police escorting the couple in question off the flight.

Once on the runway, the woman can be seen throwing cash at the man, according to a video of the scene shared by SWNS.

Onlookers described it as "£5,000," or a little over $6,000 in U.S. dollars.

Notes can be seen flying in the air.

REDDIT USER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT RUSHING TO LEAVE AIRPLANE UPON LANDING: ‘JUST RUDE’

The money landed all over tarmac before the man, as well as airport workers, stopped down to begin to pick them up.

"They kept talking about money. He would say, ‘She’s got my £5,000 in her bag.’"

Andy Singh, 63, was traveling to Thailand for a month-long vacation, SWNS reported, and witnessed the odd scene.

He said, "The lady and the man, they were already intoxicated … They kept talking about money. He would say, ‘She’s got my £5,000 in her bag.’"

Singh said the plane's captain announced to passengers that the aircraft had "no choice but to get back to Vienna."

Upon landing, the couple were escorted off the plane by police, SWNS said.

FLIGHT FRIGHT: FAMILY ASKS PERSON TO SWITCH PLANE SEATS, HE REFUSES — AND BIG TROUBLE ENSUES

Footage shows the man, wearing a light-colored tracksuit and carrying a neck pillow, scowling as the interactions were recorded.

"The police took the lady first," Singh told SWNS.

The man then "decided after a couple of minutes on the tarmac to grab the bag from the lady — but the lady just threw" all of the money, Singh said.

Both individuals were put into a police van, SWNS reported — and footage shows an officer trying to pick up some of the cash that the woman discarded.

Passengers of the plane were reportedly put up in a hotel and were due to set off again on Sunday.

"Flight attendants took quick action to stop these passengers."

EVA Air issued a statement confirming the situation.

"EVA Air’s BR68 flight from London via Bangkok to Taipei took off from Heathrow Airport on September 30," EVA Air said, as SWNS reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

'"After five hours of flight time, a female passenger moved her seat from Economy Class to Premium Economy Class and refused to pay for the upgrade cost … Another male passenger traveling with her also engaged in disorderly behavior and smoked an e-cigarette adjacent to the cabin galley."

EVA Airways Corporation —"EVA" stands for Evergreen Airways — is one of the two largest airlines in Taiwan.

"Flight attendants took quick action to stop these passengers," as SWNS noted — however, they then "encountered inappropriate insults" and more.

Eight other passengers then came to the aid of the flight attendants — and the "two unruly passengers were successfully restrained."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two passengers were not named.

"I've never seen anything like that," a man can be heard saying on a video of the event once the plane landed in Vienna.

Fox News Digital attempted to reach EVA Airways for further comment.