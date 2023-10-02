Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares his easy pot pie recipe for fall using leftovers in the fridge

The temperature is changing — and so are the recipes that many people are already making or planning to make this fall season.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, based in Tampa, Florida, shared one of his fall recipes with Fox News Digital well ahead of the holidays.

His hope is to inspire a new dish using any delicious leftovers from family get-togethers and holiday meals.

The chef and host of the Food Network hit show "Restaurant: Impossible" said his turkey pot pie recipe can be made in under an hour — and uses almost all hosting leftovers as ingredients.

"This turkey pot pie recipe gives you something a bit more interesting to do with Thanksgiving leftovers than just picking at them with the refrigerator door open," he said.

While Irvine said there’s nothing wrong with eating your leftovers in that manner — the recipe could be a good excuse to get the family excited about eating that leftover turkey again, he said.

"If you’re looking to engage the whole family and get them excited about a second or third consecutive turkey dinner — then transforming those leftovers into a wholly unique dish is certainly the way to go," he said.

Turkey Pot Pie by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes four servings

Cook time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 white Spanish onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, medium diced

3 carrots, small diced

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups turkey stock (or leftover gravy)

2 potatoes, peeled, medium diced

3 cups shredded turkey (dark meat preferred)

2 tablespoons chopped tarragon and parsley

1 prepared puff pastry square

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and add diced onion. Allow it to sweat for 4 minutes.

2. Add carrots, celery and allow everything to cook for another 4-5 minutes.

3. Add flour and allow everything to cook for another 4 minutes.

4. Add turkey stock (or gravy) and bring the pan to a simmer.

5. Add potatoes and simmer until they are fork-tender.

6. Brush the pie crust with the beaten egg.

7. Add the ingredients to the pie crust and bake for 20-30 minutes at 375 degrees, or until the crust is golden brown.

Enjoy!

