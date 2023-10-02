Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares his easy pot pie recipe for fall using leftovers in the fridge

This family dish can be made in under an hour using ingredients in your home

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Robert Irvine on seniors, military struggling with food inflation: ‘Absolutely crazy’ Video

Robert Irvine on seniors, military struggling with food inflation: ‘Absolutely crazy’

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ host Robert Irvine previews his new book ‘Overcoming Impossible’ and discusses the growing stress on seniors and military members caused by rising costs at the grocery store.

The temperature is changing — and so are the recipes that many people are already making or planning to make this fall season. 

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, based in Tampa, Florida, shared one of his fall recipes with Fox News Digital well ahead of the holidays.

His hope is to inspire a new dish using any delicious leftovers from family get-togethers and holiday meals. 

FOOTBALL FAVORITES: 5 TIPS FOR HOW TO HOST THE BEST TAILGATE PARTY THIS SPORTS SEASON

The chef and host of the Food Network hit show "Restaurant: Impossible" said his turkey pot pie recipe can be made in under an hour — and uses almost all hosting leftovers as ingredients. 

Tailgate season tips

Chef Irvine shared a turkey pot pie recipe using leftovers in your fridge.  (Paul Sirochman Photography)

"This turkey pot pie recipe gives you something a bit more interesting to do with Thanksgiving leftovers than just picking at them with the refrigerator door open," he said. 

While Irvine said there’s nothing wrong with eating your leftovers in that manner — the recipe could be a good excuse to get the family excited about eating that leftover turkey again, he said.

HERE ARE DELICIOUS FALL RECIPES TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON

"If you’re looking to engage the whole family and get them excited about a second or third consecutive turkey dinner — then transforming those leftovers into a wholly unique dish is certainly the way to go," he said.

Turkey Pot Pie by Chef Robert Irvine

Turkey pot pie

Chef Irvine shared a delicious turkey pot pie recipe with Fox News Digital. His recipe uses leftover turkey and gravy and transforms the ingredients "into a wholly unique dish." (iStock)

Makes four servings 

Cook time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients: 

2 tablespoons butter

1 white Spanish onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, medium diced

Pot pie

The turkey pot pie recipe shared by Chef Irvine can be made in under an hour and uses ingredients most likely already in your refrigerator.  (Shutterstock)

3 carrots, small diced

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups turkey stock (or leftover gravy)

2 potatoes, peeled, medium diced

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

3 cups shredded turkey (dark meat preferred)

2 tablespoons chopped tarragon and parsley

1 prepared puff pastry square

1 egg, beaten

Turkey pot pie recipe

Chef Irvine shared a turkey pot pie recipe for this time of year, which can be made using leftovers in your home. "This turkey pot pie recipe gives you something a bit more interesting to do with Thanksgiving leftovers than just picking at them with the refrigerator door open," he said.  (Paul Sirochman Photography/Shutterstock)

Directions: 

1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and add diced onion. Allow it to sweat for 4 minutes. 

2. Add carrots, celery and allow everything to cook for another 4-5 minutes. 

3. Add flour and allow everything to cook for another 4 minutes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

4. Add turkey stock (or gravy) and bring the pan to a simmer. 

5. Add potatoes and simmer until they are fork-tender. 

6. Brush the pie crust with the beaten egg. 

7. Add the ingredients to the pie crust and bake for 20-30 minutes at 375 degrees, or until the crust is golden brown. 

Enjoy!

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 