White shepherd dog in Hamptons looking for her forever home: 'Give her a chance'

Meet this adorable shepherd dog available for adoption as soon as possible.

Sahteene is a five-year-old white shepherd pup up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

The East Hampton, New York, animal rescue is looking for the perfect family to take in this affectionate pup and give her a loving home.

Sahteene is a white shepherd mix.

She's known to be very smart, with a bit of a silly side as well.

She is affectionate and bonds quickly with other people — locking them in with her piercing eyes.

However, Sahteene would fit best in a home with no other pets, according to the group.

She knows her basic commands, such as "sit," but could use some help expanding her vocabulary.

Sahteene would fit best with a patient, understanding owner who can continue to help train her at home.

The animal rescue suggests "giving her a chance" — saying she will repay her new family with love.

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons opened in 1974 in East Hampton, New York.

The ARF has helped thousands of cats and dogs receive compassion, food, shelter, medical care, training and more.

Just ahead of its upcoming 50th anniversary, the rescue has begun renovations of its facilities.

This will help ensure its future within the community.

The Forever Home project will include a new welcome center, a new kennel and a training center that will be 8,400 square feet.