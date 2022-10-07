Dog in Houston beat a nasty disease and is now up for adoption

Meet Benson, a three-year-old pup from Houston who is looking for a forever home.

Benson, thought to be a mix of a retriever and a Catahoula, is one of the many dogs up for adoption right now at Best Friends in Houston.

The adorable dog came to the program through a shelter in Houston called Harris County Pets, one of the animal intake shelters in the area.

Benson had heartworm while at the shelter. And with no appropriate resources to help him with his fight, Benson came to Best Friends.

Benson was quickly matched with a foster home where he adjusted quite well.

"Benson is the ultimate loyal companion. He loves to receive attention as much as he loves to give it in the form of nuzzling and cuddling," the staff at Best Friends told Fox News Digital.

During his time in his foster home, Benson has become very social with people and with other dogs, while also being a calm co-worker in the home office, the staff reported.

Benson enjoys walks during the day and loves to meet and greet neighbors, Fox News Digital is told.

When he's not playing with a tennis ball and his other toys, Benson loves to take a nap in front of the television with his foster family.

The cute pup is crate- and house-trained too, and staff believes that will make for a smooth transition to a forever home.

Benson has completed his heartworm treatment and is ready to meet a loving family to call his own, Best Friends reported.

Interested in adopting Benson? Anyone wanting to learn more about this pup can send an email to houstonadoption@bestfriends.org for more information.