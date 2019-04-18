The White House Easter Egg Roll: Melania Trump to get special commemorative egg at 141st celebration

It’s Spring, and that means it’s once again time for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. This Monday, April 22, first lady Melania Trump will host the 141st celebration on the South Lawn of the White House — and of course, that lawn will be bursting with eggs.

Fox News spoke with American Egg Board President and CEO Anne Alonzo for her unique insights on the event, which she's already calling “the hottest ticket in town.” Alonzo reveals that the American Egg Board is actually donating 74,000 eggs to this year's event, where they will be used as the raw material for a range of activities including egg rolls, decorating stations, and edible "egg pops" for attendees.

WHO STARTED THE WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL?

Amid the celebrations, Melania Trump will be presented with the 42nd Commemorative Egg by the American Egg Board.

“The tradition started in 1977 to first daughter Amy Carter,” explains Alonzo. “And from that point on, the First Ladies took notice and interest, and we’ve presented the Commemorative Egg to the First Lady of the United States ever since.”

This year’s egg was decorated by artist Cecilia Glembocki, who is also Executive Director of the Virginia Egg Council.

“On top of it, there’s the inscription [reading] ‘Be Best,’ and this is in recognition of the First Lady’s initiative on ‘Be Best’ and her public awareness campaign focused on youth,” Alonzo explains. “We’re really excited to give the egg to Mrs. Melania Trump this week.”

