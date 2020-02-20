Fitness influencer reveals 'loose skin' on Instagram, gets called out by fans: 'Where?'

This “real” body got some real criticism.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow shared a post on Instagram showing off her “loose skin,” though many on the social media site were quick to disagree with the model.

In the video, which Hembrow shared two days ago, she is posing in a cropped tank top and her underwear. While showing off her signature glutes and fit body, the Instagram star turns toward the camera and begins pinching at her stomach.

“Yes, I’ve got loose skin on my stomach. It’s just a reminder of my two babies and how incredible the human body is,” she captioned the video, before plugging her eponymous fitness app.

The 24-year-old, however, was met with pushback on her claim of “loose skin,” with many claiming it didn’t exist.

“Haha, what loose skin?!” one person asked.

“F--- this is cringe to watch,” one person slammed.

“I don’t see any lose [sic] skin,” one wrote.

“I wish my loose stomach looked like this,” another commented.

“Where?” one person simply asked.

Not everyone was a critic of the mom’s seemingly vulnerable post.

“Dayummmm girl preach for being REAL!!” one wrote.

“Thank you for sharing. It's nice to know everyone has it even really fit people,” one person praised.

“Thank you for that reminder,” another wrote.

Most recently, the Australian model, fitness influencer and athleisure wear designer caught backlash for posting a photo of herself in a wet T-shirt in an effort to raise funds for the bushfires in Australia.

The photo was slammed as tone-deaf, prompting Hembrow to delete the controversial shot soon after.