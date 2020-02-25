Starbucks Canada to debut Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, the first plant-based 'meat' item at any location

Starbucks Canada is going plant-based for breakfast.

On Wednesday, the coffee chain announced that its very first faux-meat menu item — the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich — will be debuting on March 3 as part of Starbucks Canada’s “core menu.”

The Beyond Meat used in the sandwiches will be the first plant-based “meat” to be incorporated into any Starbucks menu item across the globe, the chain confirmed.

WHAT IS THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER MADE FROM?

Starbucks said the company worked directly with Beyond Meat to “develop a delicious recipe uniquely designed with the Starbucks customer in mind,” according to a press release.

“So, what does it taste like? The patty is made with a unique blend of herbs and spices, featuring oregano, basil, rosemary and fennel. These ingredients complement the flavors of the egg, cheddar and artisanal bun that our customers know and expect,” the press release explains. The patty’s protein content (10 grams) is also said to be derived from peas and brown rice.

Starbucks did not say whether U.S. locations would be getting its own plant-based breakfast offering anytime soon, but customers can likely expect one sometime this year, according to Rosalind Gates Brewer, the COO of Starbucks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In an earnings call earlier this year, Brewer confirmed that both U.S. and Canadian markets would be getting plant-based breakfast sandwiches, though she did not specify when, exactly, customers should be expecting them.

“We will be introducing a breakfast sandwich this year with a plant-based patty both in U.S. and Canada, and the combination of those pairings is significant for us in terms of how we think about what the customer is asking for us to develop,” she said.

Wednesday’s announcement comes less than two months after Starbucks added new dairy-free milk options to its permanent menu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starbucks Canada’s new Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich also follows the debut of Dunkin’s similar Beyond Sausage breakfast offering, which debuted at locations nationwide in November.