Bible verse of the day: Jesus came to Earth for us because of 'God's great love,' says faith leader

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16).

Perhaps one of the best-known verses in the Bible, this verse from the Gospel of John tells us why God sent Jesus as a baby to minister to the world, offering each one of us an eternity in heaven, say faith leaders.

This "weighty" verse of scripture is the "very reason" we celebrate Advent, said one former pastor.

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: JESUS CAME AS ‘A CHILD BORN TO DIE’ AND A ‘GIFT TO MAN,’ SAYS FAITH LEADER

Advent is a "season of heart-preparation" before the Nativity of Christ celebrated on Christmas Day, said Jim Thompson, a retired pastor and current global missions director from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

"The word ‘Advent’ was adopted from the original Latin word which means ‘coming’ or ‘arrival’ of Jesus, God’s only and unique son," said Thompson, who works with International Cooperating Ministries, which is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

"It is amazing to note that these words were spoken by Jesus himself to tell us of the primary reason he came to Earth," he continued.

"His love and offer of forgiveness and eternal life is outstretched to you. Remember, God saves sinners."

He added, "It begins with the love of God. These words are a revelation of the nature of God."

He also said, "God loves every person in the world. He loves all because he loves each."

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: CHRISTIAN LEADERS HAVE A ‘MANDATE’ TO ‘FEED THE CHURCH SPIRITUALLY’ WITH WORD OF GOD

If you are a parent, you know that there is no "higher or deeper love" than the love you have for your child, Thompson continued.

God’s love is the same for us, noted Thompson.

"God did not owe us anything," he continued. Yet both God and his son Jesus did not want to leave us "in our sin and separation."

It was because of God’s "great love" that Jesus came to Earth for us "and died for us," he also said.

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: OLD TESTAMENT PROPHET FORESHADOWS ETERNAL IMPACT OF ‘INSIGNIFICANT’ BETHLEHEM

The "whoever" referred to in John 3:16 means "‘whoever’ in the world comes to Jesus by faith and believes upon him for forgiveness and salvation," Thompson added.

"Jesus tells us of God’s offer of eternal life."

"No matter what you have done. No matter how long you have run away from God."

He also said, "His love and offer of forgiveness and eternal life is outstretched to you. Remember, God saves sinners."

He continued, "Finally, Jesus tells us of God’s offer of eternal life. God is not willing that any should perish in their sins. He desires that everyone come to repentance. Faith in Jesus and repentance from sin opens the door that Jesus came – and died – to provide; "everlasting and eternal life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Thompson then offered a prayer that anyone can pray, as Advent season ends.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dear Jesus, thank you that you loved the world so much that you came for us. I believe you died upon the cross for my sins. I am sorry for everything. Please forgive me and come into my life. In your name I pray. Amen."