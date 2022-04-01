Here's the real reason why you should never pass a penny without picking it up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

See a penny, pick it up. But why? Not for luck.

The real reason you should never bypass a penny is because of God, according to a post being shared by multiple Facebook users.

Those users have shared the story of a very wealthy man who on his way to an extravagant dinner, paused to pick up one dirty penny from the sidewalk.

"He held it up and smiled, then put it in his pocket as if he had found a great treasure," the posts read. "How absurd! What need did this man have for a single penny? Why would he even take the time to stop and pick it up?"

Eventually, the man shares the reason for picking up the penny - because inscribed on the coin is, "In God We Trust," according to the posts.

The story continues:

"'And if I trust in God, the name of God is holy, even on a coin. Whenever I find a coin, I see that inscription. It is written on every single United States coin, but we never seem to notice it! God drops a message right in front of me telling me to trust Him? Who am I to pass it by? When I see a coin, I pray, I stop to see if my trust IS in God at that moment. I pick the coin up as a response to God; that I do trust in Him. For a short time, at least, I cherish it as if it were gold. I think it is God's way of starting a conversation with me. Lucky for me, God is patient and pennies are plentiful!

"When I was out shopping today, I found a penny on the sidewalk. I stopped and picked it up, and realized that I had been worrying and fretting in my mind about things I cannot change. I read the words, 'In God We Trust,' and had to laugh. Yes, God, I get the message."

"It seems that I have been finding an inordinate number of pennies in the last few months, but then, pennies are plentiful! And, God is patient."

The original author of the post is unknown, though a faith-focused Facebook group titled, Stand on the Rock, shared the same words back in 2015. That post was shared 300,000 times.

Another post from September recently garnered support from new commenters.

"We pick up every time," one person wrote. "Gives us a new reason to smile and think differently."

"Sounds like a good reminder of God's Blessings," another commented.

