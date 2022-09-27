Ainsley Earhardt of 'Fox & Friends' reveals the strong faith behind her new book, 'I'm So Glad You Were Born'

Just as her newest children's book was coming out this week, Ainsley Earhardt, cohost of "Fox & Friends," shared with Fox News Digital the genesis of "I'm So Glad You Were Born" — and why she chose this theme.

"I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are" by Ainsley Earhardt — published by Zonderkidz — contains illustrations by Kim Barnes and shares a beautiful message from Earhardt, inspired by Scripture, that every child is special and deserves to be celebrated.

Earhardt said that after she completed her previous books, she felt that those would be it for her in terms of book projects "unless God told me otherwise."

WHY I WROTE MY NEW BOOK, ‘I’M SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN'

And then God did tell her otherwise, she said, through an incredible series of circumstances.

In 2020, "when we were going through COVID," Earhardt considered writing another book — but ultimately felt the time wasn't right for her.

Then, a bit later, when her publisher approached her about doing another children's book, it was around the same time that Steve Doocy's wife, Kathy, had been sending a steady stream of little messages to her to "do a new children's book," said Earhardt.

"And Kathy said, ‘And you need to call it, ‘I’m So Glad You Were Born,’" Earhardt revealed.

That's because of something Earhardt herself had been saying. She'd told her fellow host, Steve Doocy, on his birthday during the show, "I'm so glad you were born."

"And he was kind of taken aback" — deeply moved, she said — by those heartfelt words spoken so directly on the air.

"And it was completely true," she said about words spoken from the heart.

"I was so glad that day had occurred and that he was born," said Earhardt, "because I felt God was using him to change so many lives and because we all love him so much."

"My mom was a schoolteacher for decades, and she was out the door before we were even downstairs in the kitchen eating breakfast."

Now, she said, ever since that day, the whole team has been using this favorite expression — "I'm so glad you were born!" — to tell anyone who's celebrating a birthday how cherished and appreciated they are.

"We all just kind of shout it out together," said Earhardt.

Earhardt felt enormously grateful for her own young daughter, Hayden. Plus, her own mom used to say this to her when she was young — which is why she wound up writing the new book in her mom's honor and, in turn, addressed it to her beloved daughter.

"This is kind of my message to my mom," said Earhardt. "That I love you and I'm so glad you were born — and thank you for all the sacrifices you made," said Earhardt.

"My mom was a schoolteacher for decades, and she was out the door before we were even downstairs in the kitchen eating breakfast, so our dad was in charge of breakfast" in the mornings, said Earhardt.

"We can say to them, 'I'm just so glad you were born. Thanks for blessing my life.'"

For 33 years her mother worked in early childhood education, said Earhardt — and today is facing some health challenges.

"So, yes, I'm glad she was born," said Earhardt. "She was the quiet one who got things done" and took care of so much for the family, she added.

PUMPKINS ARE FOR GRATITUDE: ONE FAMILY'S SECRET FOR USING THE FALL SEASON FOR GIVING THANKS

The new book, said Earhardt, "is obviously for any child. Children need to hear this message" of enormous love, gratitude and acceptance by their parents, she stressed.

"And our children need to know that they can be anything they want to be" in life, whether that's "a teacher or a preacher," she said.

In addition, she noted that no matter how old children may be — even if they're old enough to go off to college — the message is a positive and much-needed one.

"We can say to them, 'I'm just so glad you were born. Thanks for blessing my life.' And moms and dads can write a note in the book itself about why they love their child so much and how they're grateful for the years they've spent together."

It's a gift, too, that can be given "at birthday parties or at baby showers or for Christmas," said Earhardt — in order to let special people know what they mean to others.

Given today's divisive times, does Earhardt ever hesitate about sharing her faith beliefs so openly?

"I don't," she said, "because God has changed my life in such glorious and beautiful ways" — and she's happy to share that, she said.

Years ago, she said, she had been searching for something to fill a void in her life.

"Then I started to get really involved in church and really to have a relationship with Jesus Christ — and it changed my life for the better," she said.

"As a result, I started seeing so many blessings over the years."

"I started seeing so many blessings over the years."

Earhardt said any time she discusses her faith, it's not about trying to push her beliefs on anyone else.

"It's just that I want everyone to find the answers in life and the answer is God," she said. "The answer is Jesus. And if you give your life to him, he will bless you beyond measure. The Bible says that — and I'm living proof of it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She said that "life is going to throw a lot of balls your way — some of them you're going to catch and some are going to hit you hard. And the only way through all of that for me is my faith."

She added, "So I just want to share it with other people."

"And I feel like God put me in this position today because he knew I'd be bold — and he wants me to be a voice of faith in the secular world," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I'm grateful for what God has done for me," she added.

The new children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born" by Ainsley Earhardt is available in hardcover everywhere books are sold, including from Amazon.