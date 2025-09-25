Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Well-known chain gets dramatic makeover, plus Las Vegas tries to woo locals

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Man seen from behind at he shops for freshly made grab-and-go foods at 7-Eleven in Tokyo, Japan.

A customer shops at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. (Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'CONCEPTUAL SHIFT': One popular cuisine is driving a revamp by 7-Eleven as it rolls out an array of new stores.

PILING ON: Reddit users debate whether a man was wrong for eating 40 pieces of sashimi at a celebration buffet, embarrassing his mother.

OPEN ARMS: Las Vegas is targeting locals with special discounts and offers as tourism declines.

bellagio casino las vegas pool

Las Vegas is looking to lure more local residents with special offers at resort hotels. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

PRIME SAVINGS – Save up to 60% on tech, home, kitchen and travel deals. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue