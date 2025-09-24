Las Vegas attempts to woo locals with steep discounts as out-of-towners skip Sin City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas is making an appeal to locals as tourist numbers in Sin City have been on the decline.

"This city is yours, Las Vegas locals! It’s time to rediscover your city with offers and events crafted just for you," says the website of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

Many hotels, restaurants and attractions are offering deep discounts to woo Nevadans into their establishments.

Caesars Resorts is offering 25% off food and beverages, with free self-parking from Sunday to Thursday.

Fontainebleau is offering rates from $125 with waived resort fees until the end of the month.

Virgin Hotels is offering up to 35% off room rates.

"To our beloved locals, we have a special VIP offer just for you. Plus no valet or self-parking fees," says the Virgin website.

Broadway Burger Bar and Gonzalez y Gonzalez, two restaurants, both offer 10% off dining.

An article on the LVCVA site titled, "Why a Nevada ID is Like Having Free Money," says having a license or ID has "perks," citing deals in the area.

Nevada residents Lani and Michael told Fox News Digital that they perceive that tourism is down during the week.

"During the weekends, it's actually pretty crowded," said Lani. "We come down to the Strip quite a bit. A lot of locals don't, but we as a family like to come down and walk around and kind of people-watch and just get our steps in."

She added, "We're still seeing lots of full casinos and lots of traffic."

The couple said there are a lot of restaurants offering discounts for locals.

"We like going out and trying new restaurants all the time," said Lani. "There are a lot of Caesars restaurants that we're actually looking forward to getting our locals' discount at."

They said they have a lot of friends who have been going to Vegas for a while.

"We're just down here a lot and trying to give back to the community and everything," said Lani.

Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" fame told Fox News Digital the discounts are great for locals.

"This is the way you get around," he said. "You game the system, you know? Some people live in Vegas. [The hotels and restaurants] give crazy deals to locals, because people love to have staycations here," he added.

He joked that there are benefits to having friends who live in the area.

"If you get your friend to book under their name or whatever, you can stay in the hotels, no resort fees, no parking fees — none of that stuff," said Harrison.