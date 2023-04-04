Weight loss triumph: British woman, 'embarrassed' by sight of herself, loses about 140 pounds

A British woman is sparking new conversation about weight loss after she lost half of her body weight.

Lisa Childs, a 61-year-old woman from West Yorkshire, England, was ashamed of her weight of roughly 275 pounds.

The moment she knew she needed to start losing weight, she said, was when she saw a photo of herself sitting in an armchair.

"My brother had taken the picture and sent it to me … He didn’t want to send it to me because he knew I would have killed him," she said about her embarrassment over the photo, as SWNS reported.

The mother of one was shocked when she realized that she had gained so much weight.

Childs used to walk her son, Max, to the bus stop each morning for daily exercise — but when he got older, she stopped going with him, she said.

"I went from doing that to doing nothing," she said.

"I just couldn’t walk up the stairs at home."

After seeing the photo of herself in the chair, Childs decided to start a weight loss journey.

She joined a weight loss plan to keep on track with eating healthier meals, she said, noting that at one point, she would eat a frozen pizza two or three times a week.

"When I think about it, I never would have dreamed of walking that distance – or any distance, really."

Childs now snacks on fruit rather than chocolate bars. She cooks almost all her meals from home with low-calorie recipes, SWNS said.

Now, Childs can walk up to 13 miles at one time — taking her dog with her on daily treks.

"We got a dog, so I had to walk her for around five minutes and then built it up and built it up," she told SWNS.

"When I think about it, I never would have dreamed of walking that distance, or any distance, really," she added.

Today, Childs weighs about 135 pounds — roughly half the number she saw on the scale a few years ago.