Must-have information on any wedding website

There’s so much planning involved with a wedding.

And an overload of questions from excited guests can become overwhelming for the couple looking ahead to their exciting day.

With everything going on, many couples simply can’t respond to the flood of text messages and phone calls coming in from family and friends asking about the details of the day.

This is why people need a wedding website to do all the heavy lifting for them.

The website will be the source of all questions and concerns regarding the big day — a resource full of key information for attendees well ahead of the event.

A wedding website gives a lot more detail than an invitation.

Plus, this will be a digital file that can be constantly updated with any changes or information the happy couple needs their guests to know leading up to the day.

Couples, this wedding website is one of the first things you’ll want to create in the planning process.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to have every little detail perfect a year in advance. But it’s helpful to at least have a URL and the base set up.

That way you can send the information along with your "save the dates." You can either plop the URL right on the save the dates, or place that information on a separate card.

So, what should you include on your wedding website?

Here is some information that you won’t want to forget to include.

Basic invitation information Registry details Lodging and transportation Favorite spots around town Dress code Wedding itinerary Wedding party bios Your love story Personal pictures FAQ page

1. Basic invitation information

Everything that is on your invitation you’ll want to have on your wedding website. This includes the basics, like the location of the wedding, the time, etc.

It may seem silly to repeat, but wedding invitations can get lost, and you don’t want a dozen phone calls asking for the address of your venue.

2. Registry details

Link your registry right to your website so that your guests have easy access to the information.

If you are asking for money to fund your honeymoon, your website is a great place to write a blurb about where you’re going on your romantic getaway.

3. Lodging and transportation

Lodging and transportation is a vital section you’ll want on your website. Let guests know of hotels in the area where they can stay. If you’ve booked a block of rooms at a hotel, provide a link and information to guests about how they can secure their room.

Also, include information about shuttle service, if applicable, and the parking situation at your venue.

4. Favorite spots around town

This is a thoughtful addition to add to your wedding website, especially for out-of-town guests.

This can go with your lodging and transportation section. List some places that you and your fiancé love around town. That way, your guests can visit some places that mean something special to you and your partner.

5. Dress code

Even though the dress code is traditionally put on invitations, it doesn't hurt to add it to your wedding website too, with extra details.

Include what the weather will be like at the location of your wedding that time of year, so guests can dress accordingly.

If there is a certain color scheme you’d like guests to follow, this is a great place to include that information as well.

You can also add a few inspirational pictures to your website, so guests can get a visual idea of what to wear if they are having trouble.

6. Wedding itinerary

You do not have to put a by-the-minute itinerary on your wedding website, but an itinerary including key times and events doesn’t hurt.

That way, guests will have a rough idea of what to expect on the wedding day.

7. Wedding party bios

This is absolutely not a necessity, but if you have time, it’s a fun addition to add to your site and can be really helpful for guests.

Create a section of your website where you have photos and short bios of everyone who is part of your wedding party. There are so many different friend groups and family members that come together on a wedding day, so having information about the wedding party can be helpful for guests to spark conversations with one another and see a familiar face in the crowd.

8. Your love story

Again, this is another detail not absolutely necessary, but a sentimental touch to add.

This also doesn’t need to be a novel, but just a few paragraphs highlighting your love story for guests to read over.

You can include information such as how you met, your favorite memories together and the story of your engagement.

9. Personal pictures

Add photos to your wedding website to make it more your own.

Obviously, engagement photos are a must, but you can also include photos from past vacations and favorite photos from your time together.

If you have a hashtag you want guests to use when they post on social media, you can also note that on your wedding website. Creating a hashtag makes it really easy for you and your guests to browse photos from the day.

10. FAQ page

Do not forget a FAQ page on your website. Remember, there is no such thing as a dumb question. Even if something seems silly to include, add it anyway, because more than likely, someone will ask it.

Every question you can think of someone asking, add to the FAQ page.

"Can I bring my kids?"

"Will there be an open bar?"

"Can I bring a plus one?"

All of these questions are common ones to answer on your FAQ page.

This is also a good spot to put contact information if anyone has any remaining unanswered questions. If you don’t want to be the one flooded with questions, you may want to designate someone in your wedding party to be in charge of answering.

