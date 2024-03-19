A guide to wedding dress shopping for your springtime nuptials

A spring wedding is bursting with perks. Aside from the appealing temperature of the season, flowers will also be in full bloom.

Plus, you'll get extra daylight on your big day.

Wedding apparel is largely influenced by the season the occasion occurs.

While any dress can be worn during any season, some brides want the time of year reflected in the dresses they choose.

If you have a springtime wedding planned, use this guide.

1. Say spring with floral

Nothing says spring more than flowers, so why not incorporate them into your wedding gown?

You can choose a gown with floral accents on the dress itself, or you could include them with a stunning headpiece or design on the veil.

Many dresses feature white flowers for a more traditional look, while others have colorful flowers lining the gown for a unique pop of color.

2. Choose a light, airy fabric

One benefit of a spring wedding is the weather. Many locations offer weather that's not unbearably hot but not too cold either.

When looking for wedding dresses, select fabrics that are light and breathable for your big day.

Favorable choices include chiffon, tulle, lace or organza.

3. Opt for a light, transparent veil

Just as you'll want to choose an airy gown, a lightweight veil is suitable for a spring wedding.

If you would rather go with a crown or hairpiece, these both pair gorgeously with a low bun hairstyle.

4. Know you have flexibility with length

With a spring wedding, there isn't necessarily a trend in dress length. Any length you choose will compliment your wedding day.

You could go with a traditional floor-length gown or a less common knee-length dress.

If you want to have an elegant and extravagant look, you could always go with a gown that features a cathedral train, which is typically about six to eight feet in length.

5. Go for pastels, pastels, pastels

Pastels are synonymous with spring, so they add a perfect touch to a bride's wedding look.

Going with a pastel dress isn't uncommon these days, but if you want to stick with the traditional white, don't worry.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate spring colors into your wedding look.

Wearing pastel shoes can add a pop of color to your traditional white gown.

You could choose jewelry or a hairpiece that is pastel to add a little bit of color to your look.

Additionally, you can include pastels in your wedding with the bridesmaids' attire.

Choosing a pastel for your wedding party to wear will perfectly fit the season.

6. Don't be scared of the sparkle

Don't be afraid to add a bit of sparkle to your look. The slight sparkle in your dress will make you shine among the beautiful flowers and greenery that is so abundant during the spring.

If you want to incorporate sparkles on a lesser scale, a little bit of body glitter could do the trick.

